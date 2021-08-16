‘The Great Outpaws’: appeal to find stables and farm homes for outdoor cats





An appeal to find outdoor rescue cats new homes in stables and farms has been launched by the RSPCA.

“The Great Outpaws” appeal is aiming to find suitable homes for farm cats who need less human interaction than domestic cats.

“The aim of the project is to educate the public that not every feline is happy to be a lap cat, and to find ‘outdoorsy’ homes for these cats much more quickly,” said an RSPCA spokesman.

“Farm cats are often nervous around people but still need someone to provide food, water, shelter and veterinary care when needed. As the name suggests, they would most likely be best suited to a farm, smallholding, or riding stables. Taking on a farm cat gives them a second chance in the type of home where they can live their best life. Seeing them roaming free, dozing in the sun and exploring to their heart’s content can be really rewarding.”

RSPCA cat welfare expert Alice Potter added that “no one set home fits all cats”.

“Cats’ personalities are a varied spectrum; from an affectionate, lap cat, an ‘inbetweener’ who needs less but still some interaction, and all the way to a feral cat who will happily live independently from humans. There are all sorts of reasons why some cats need this type of lifestyle. They may have lived for a long time as a stray and aren’t familiar or comfortable being close to people or it may relate to their early experiences or genetics. Whatever the reason, we try to find the perfect home for them.

“Many people think of a cat curled up on the sofa, popping in and out of the cat flap for fuss, but the kind of cats we’re talking about here may never come inside the home, they may never come for fuss but they need someone to look out for them and provide them with year-round shelter such as a shed, barn, stable or even a tree house where they can sleep at night. They’ll also need constant access to water, to be fed daily and to receive veterinary care whenever needed.”

All rehomed cats will be in good health, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Those interested in rehoming a cat should contact their nearest RSPCA branch.

