Although Amazon might not immediately spring to mind as a place for equestrian shopping, you might be surprised by what you can buy there – and during Amazon Prime Day (which runs across four days, until Friday, 11 July this year), there are some great savings to be had if you are a Prime member. Just a few we’ve spotted so far include up to 30% off Pivo systems to record your riding sessions and 15% off Spillers brand new supplements range. The H&H products team will be on hand to bring you all the best savings throughout the four days, so keep checking back for the latest deals.

Exciting action at CHIO Aachen

Whatever your equestrian sport of choice, CHIO Aachen has you covered. Among the highlights from this year’s show was a new dressage star bursting on to the international scene, and Becky Moody producing a personal best. The Kiwis came to the fore in both the team and individual eventing competitions, and there was a dream win for one of the world’s top showjumpers as he took the prestigious Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen after an epic 11-way jump-off.

A brilliant proposal

When Victoria Lundy’s boyfriend of five years Saul Hayden asked her to put a blindfold on and led her across the field, at Victoria’s family’s Croft Top Equestrian Centre in Lancashire, she thought her might have bought her a new horse. But when Victoria removed the blindfold, Saul was down on one knee, and her “horse of a lifetime” Rolex II Van Berkenbroeck Z was standing next to him wearing a rug embroidered with the words “Will you marry me?” Having said yes, she joked that there is still time for him to buy her a new horse.

