



How about a sweet horsey home with lush grazing and a tidy arena?

Newhaven is a four-bed home with no immediate neighbours on the outskirts of Chardstock, a popular Devon village.

The nearby Axminster has a range of useful local amenities such as supermarkets, cafes, a sports centre and a swimming pool. Its mainline station is on the Exeter to London Waterloo line.

Nine miles to the south lies the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site and the seaside town of Lyme Regis. The A30 is a short drive away for Exeter and the M5.

Train locally at Chard Equestrian (nine miles), Bicton Arena (28 miles), Upton Pyne (34 miles), Kingston Maurward Equestrian (34 miles), and Stretcholt EC (35 miles).

Switch up your schooling with cross country session at Stour XC (50 miles).

If you hunt, enjoy a day with the Taunton Vale or Cotley Harriers.

Your local racecourses are Taunton (15 miles) and Exeter (35 miles)

Newhaven is on the market for £995,000 with Symonds & Sampson. Let’s take a look around…

Set back from the lane, Newhaven is accessible by two gates, with the drive forming a loop leading to the house and garage. The property sits on a plot of 5.6 acres enclosed by mature hedges. The sloping permanent pasture is split into paddocks of a mixture of post-and-rail and electric fencing.

Outbuildings at Newhaven include a steel framed four-bay timber-clad barn, a log store, a hay barn, a cedar stable block with two loose boxes and a separate timber stable.

There’s also a versatile log cabin currently in use as a one-bedroom annexe.

The equestrian facilities at Newhaven extend to a 20x40m all-weather arena.

The property has a modern. high-spec interior and features wooden flooring that runs from the hallway and into the large kitchen/breakfast room. The roof light floods the space with natural light. The kitchen has a range cooker, an island and ample storage. There’s also a double-sided wood burner, which also heats the adjacent living room.

The dining room is another interior highlight, accessed off the hallway. Its bay window allows for plenty of light.

The ground floor is also home to a generous utility room, bathroom and separate WC. There are also two bedrooms, one of which has built-in storage.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite. There’s also a generous additional upstairs bedroom.

