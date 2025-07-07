



Two British riders, Tom McEwen and Gemma Stevens, celebrated podium positions in the CHIO Aachen eventing results at the conclusion of competition on Saturday (5 July).

But the British squad suffered mixed fortunes; run-outs across country for the other team members dropped Britain down the leaderboard to third, opening the door for New Zealand to claim team and individual victory in the UBS Cup.

New Zealand’s effort was spearheaded by Tim Price and Vitali, who led individually from start to finish to clinch victory – their first at this event.

Tim and Vitali, a 15-year-old Holstein gelding, finished over three penalties clear of Tom McEwen and Brookfield Quality, who climbed from fifth after dressage in the Aachen eventing results, thanks to two clear jumping rounds and just 3.6 cross-country time-faults.

“He’s an older horse and can be spooky, so I wasn’t sure how he would react in the atmosphere but he grew and he loved it,” said Tom. “He did one of his best tests and then produced two great jumping performances, so I couldn’t have asked for any more. He’s really consistent and I’m so pleased with him.”

Gemma Stevens and the 13-year-old grey Irish Sport Horse Flash Cooley took third after a quick cross-country round moved them 10 places up the leaderboard.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, Aachen is such an iconic event and it’s an honour to be there and represent Great Britain. I’ve always wanted to do well there, but in the past I haven’t quite had the results I wanted so I’m really pleased to put that aside and get a good result,” said Gemma.

“Flash Cooley tried his hardest in all three phases and gave me the most fantastic cross-country ride. He was unbelievably straight and on his game and I’m so proud of him.

“I thought the new cross-country course-designer had done a fantastic job. The distances were excellent and the first five fences were very flowing which allowed you to get into a rhythm before you were hit with questions in the middle of the course.”

Having shared the dressage lead, Tim and Vitali secured a clear round in the showjumping – a phase that has often been their downfall – then made light work of Giuseppe Della Chiesa’s cross-country track, adding just 3.2 time-penalties to their dressage mark of 27.3, which earned them a shared first place after the initial test.

“Vitali came in feeling very fit and well and did a pretty nice test,” said Tim. “Showjumping has been our Achilles heel so I was nervous ahead of our round.

“I had help in the warm-up from Shane Breen, who instilled a lot of confidence in me and told me just to give him a chance. He’s usually better when he showjumps before cross-country and he jumped really well, so I was chuffed as well as relieved.

“He’s a very good cross-country horse. As the other competitors near me in the standings were going at the same time, I couldn’t do anything other than ride according to my horse, so I went for a safe but fast round. When we crossed the line, the crowd were clapping, but I didn’t know if we’d won or not so had to check the scoreboard.

“It was pretty cool to see we’d won and was so exciting when I found out we’d won the team event, too. We needed it as we’ve had several nearly moments with the team recently, so it’s nice to get across the line on this one.”

British individuals Caroline Harris and D Day, last year’s Pau Horse Trials CCI5* winners, also put in a strong performance on their Aachen debut. The pair added just 4.8 cross-country time-penalties to their first phase mark to finish seventh.

Leaderboard shuffles in Aachen eventing results

Although Tim and Vitali stood firm at the top of the standings throughout the two-day competition, there was much movement below them as the placings shuffled after each phase.

There were 20 jumping penalties across country for both Bubby Upton and Laura Collett, second and fifth respectively after the showjumping, leaving them in 32nd and 35th position and ending Britain’s hopes of retaining their team title, which had been alive when they held first place going into the cross-country. Bubby and Cannavaro had a run-out at the skinny following the ditch, and Laura and Dacapo fell foul of the corner in the first water.

Germany’s Jérôme Robiné and his Badminton Horse Trials ride Black Ice, who were joint leaders after the first phase, ended up in eighth after rolling a showjumping pole and collecting eight cross-country time-penalties.

Third after dressage, New Zealand team members Monica Spencer and Artist knocked two showjumps to drop to 19th but then produced the fastest cross-country round of the day – stopping the clock just one second over the optimum time – to return to the top 10. The pair, who had travelled from their base in the USA for the competition, finished sixth, three places ahead of compatriots Clarke Johnstone and Rocket Man.

Also in the New Zealand team, which triumphed on a score of 108.5 almost 10 penalties clear of the USA, were Samantha Lissington and Lord Seekonig, who dislodged a frangible pin in the final water on the cross-country. New Zealand boasted four combinations in the top 10 as individual rider Jonelle Price and Hiarado came 10th.

Chef d’equipe Jock Paget said: “Aachen is a hard place to do well. There was a huge amount of pressure with a very tough cross-country course and the time wasn’t achievable today, but they all went out there and rode really competitively. They took a lot of risks, rode skilfully and got the job done. To have four New Zealanders in the top 10 at Aachen is amazing and to win double gold, too.

“Aachen to us is like our European Championships – we don’t have one but we treat it like that. It was the biggest target for us this year.”

Off The Record leads US effort

Will Coleman led the American charge with the 16-year-old Irish Sport Horse Off The Record, the 2021 winner here. They were 24th after dressage but a clear in the showjumping and one of the quickest cross-country rounds of the day for just 0.8 time-penalties let them climb to fourth in the Aachen eventing results, just ahead of team-mates Boyd Martin and Commando 3.

Will said: “Overall I’m thrilled with the weekend and how my horse performed for me. He’s an older boy but still loves the game and rises to the occasion at these special events. I think he still has a lot left in him and we are still learning how to help him produce his best work at major competitions.

“I’m excited about this result for the team – there are certainly some things we can do better, but it represents something we can build on as we look forward to next year.”

Phillip Dutton had two in the top 15 of the final Aachen eventing results. His team ride Possante occupied 11th while his individual mount, Denim, was 14th. Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake were also part of the USA team.

It was a disappointing day for the hosts as only Jérôme and Black Ice finished in the top 16. Libussa Lübbeke with Caramia 34 dropped from sixth to 36th following a refusal at the skinny at fence seven, and 16 cross-country time-faults for Calvin Böckmann aboard Altair De La Cense, 23rd, and 9.6 for Anna Siemer on FRH Butt’s Avondale, 17th, meant Germany dropped out of contention in the team competition and finished fourth.

Switzerland were fifth, Australia sixth and France seventh just ahead of Ireland. Irish team members Padraig McCarthy and last year’s Blenheim Horse Trials young horse class winner MGH Zabaione were another casualty of the cross-country, dropping from eighth to 39th after amassing 40 jumping and 28 time-penalties.

