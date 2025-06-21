Thoroughbreds are just as good as other breeds in five-star eventing, research has shown





Thoroughbreds competing in five-star eventing are not at a disadvantage compared to other breeds – but there has been a drop in the number competing at top level from the UK.

Researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Rhode Island have published a paper in Animals, analysing FEI data from 2014–2024 to understand the impact of breed on performance at CCI5* eventing.

All top-level events during the time were included; the researchers evaluated the 71 breeds represented against penalties, in the different phases and overall.

It was found that thoroughbreds accrued more dressage penalties than non-thoroughbreds; Hanoverians had the lowest on average between 2014 and 2017, Holsteiners between 2018 and 2024.

Across country, thoroughbreds were “significantly more likely” to jump clear inside the time compared to non-thoroughbreds – almost 14% of all thoroughbred entries from the data had no cross-country penalties – but non-thoroughbreds were twice as likely to showjump clear than thoroughbreds.

No impact of breed was noted in likelihood to complete, and breed had no effect on overall penalties, “indicating a level playing field within competition”.

“Therefore, breed bias against thoroughbreds should be negated when selecting for CCI5* eventing prospects,” the researchers concluded.

Lead author Carleigh Fedorka, who events and trains thoroughbreds, told H&H the team wanted to apply data to the “negative perceptions we hear about”.

“Many people who compete thoroughbreds have dealt with negative feedback where people might say, ‘Your horse is nice, but will never stack up compared to warmbloods,’” Dr Fedorka said.

“It was fascinating to see that a lot of public perception is correct; thoroughbreds do not score as well in dressage and as someone who’s always ridden thoroughbreds, I understand that to be true.

“I think we could further disseminate it to look at whether that’s truly because thoroughbreds are not as good at dressage, or because there is a judging bias, or because Olympians tend to have a lot of funding and are probably not on thoroughbreds.

“But in the cross-country phase, thoroughbreds are more likely to go clear than any other breed and when you look at the impact of those cross-country results on overall penalties, we don’t see any other difference among breeds. That just shows how influential cross-country results are to the overall success of your horse at this level.”

Dr Fedorka added that a notable finding was a “significant reduction” in the number of thoroughbreds competing at five-star in the last five years – particularly by British, German and Irish riders.

Although the researchers do not have data as to why this is, Dr Fedorka surmises that as the US, Australia and New Zealand riders face high costs, particularly travel, to reach five-stars, more riders are likely to look at buying and training former racehorses, who are usually cheaper.

“When we published the paper, we instantly had more questions, and one we want to answer is the influence of rider, and rider experience,” said Dr Fedorka, adding that further analysis could also look at the thoroughbred blood percentage of warmbloods, breed objectives and rider funding.

“Overall, I think the main takeaway is that if we’re going to be breed-biased, let’s have some data to back it up. I’m a huge believer in nurture versus nature, and I think that how horses are raised, produced and who is producing them is as, if not more, influential than their pedigree.”

Read the full study

Oscar Fitzgerald, the new British junior national eventing champion and son to Grand National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald, told H&H he enjoys competing on thoroughbreds. Among his string is former racehorse Our Old Fella, a former ride of Piggy March and owned by Jayne McGivern, and he has the ride on Fiona Laing’s six-year-old Pointillism, by thoroughbred sire Pointilliste.

“For me, it’s their willingness and their enjoyment of it; they love galloping and the cross-country. Their brains are so forward-thinking,” he said.

“I think some people like a flashier horse on the flat, and there can be a stereotype that thoroughbreds aren’t always the best showjumpers. But if you get a really nice one, they can be good in both those phases, like Our Old Fella. He’s been an unbelievable horse for the start of my career and stepped me up from ponies.”

Thoroughbreds are being celebrated at Cornbury Horse Trials (10-14 September), where the winner of the new Cornbury Racehorses Eventing Challenge, “designed to raise the profile of thoroughbreds and their versatility beyond raising”, will win £45,000. The class, sponsored by Cornbury president David Howden and Jayne McGivern of Dash Grange Stud, will run at British Eventing open novice level and use a CCI2*-S dressage test.

Oscar plans to compete Our Old Fella in the Cornbury class.

“I think it’s an unbelievable opportunity, the backing is brilliant from Jayne McGivern to really give an incentive to have thoroughbreds and keep them in the sport,” said Oscar.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now