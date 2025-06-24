World’s top three riders named on British long-list for European Eventing Championships

World number one Harry Meade and Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning team are among the nominated entries for the British squad at the Agria FEI European Eventing Championships.
Harry moved to the top of the eventing world rankings for the first time this month, heading a British top three. Tom McEwen is second, and Ros Canter third – both of whom are bidding for a team spot. The Europeans take place on home soil at Blenheim Palace from 18 to 21 September.
The list includes 18 combinations, and Ros is the only rider to have three horses named; her Paris gold medallist, two-time Badminton winner and Burghley winner Lordships Graffalo, her 2023 Pau and 2025 Luhmühlen CCI5* winner Izilot DHI and MHS Seventeen.
British European Eventing Championships nominated entries
The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:
Ros Canter with 13-year-old gelding Izilot DHI
Owners: Alex Moody and rider
Breeder: B S Wichers
Breeding: by Zavell VDL, out of a mare by Cavalier
Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
Owners: Michele and Archie Saul
Breeder: Lordships Stud and Pennie Wallace
Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King
Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding MHS Seventeen
Owners: Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates
Breeder: Mary Brennan
Breeding: by Callahan, out of a mare by Qudam Junior I
Laura Collett with 16-year-old gelding London 52
Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider
Breeder: Ocke Riewerts
Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar
Caroline Harris with nine-year-old gelding Cooley Mosstown
Owners: Karen Dunford, Dinah Posford and Gail Sinclair
Breeder: David Harrison
Breeding: by Celtic Hero BZ, out of a Riverman mare
Caroline Harris with 11-year-old gelding D. Day
Owners: Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Maria Anne Richardson and Heather Royle
Breeder: Fiona Olivier
Breeding: By Billy Mexico, out of a Dilum XX mare
Yasmin Ingham with 15-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
Breeder: Noell Russell
Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspect, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope
Emily King with 16-year-old gelding Valmy Biats
Owners: Paula and David Evans, David King and rider
Breeder: Phillipe Brivois
Breeding: by Orlando, out of a mare by Hadja
Piggy March with 12-year-old stallion Halo
Owners: Jayne McGivern
Breeder: Bernard Hobe
Breeding: by Humphrey 61, out of a Contender mare
Harry Meade with 15-year-old mare Cavalier Crystal
Owners: Charlotte and Peter Oppeman
Breeder: Thomas Horgan
Breeding: by Jack of Diamonds, out of a mare by Cavalier Royale
Harry Meade and 11-year-old gelding Et Hop Du Matz
Owners: Mandy Gray and rider
Breeder: Roger Sevette
Breeding: Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Easy Star
Tom McEwen with 14-year-old gelding JL Dublin
Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze
Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano
Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Brookfield Quality
Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn
Breeder: Sean Kelly
Breeding: by OBOS Quality 004, out of a mare by Cavalier Royale
Gemma Stevens with 13-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
Owners: Pru Dawes
Breeder: Jim O’Neil
Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroom, out of a mare by OBOS Quality
Oliver Townend with 18-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
Breeder: Noel Hickey
Breeding: by Courage II
Oliver Townend with 11-year-old mare Cooley Rosalent
Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
Breeder: JW Rosbotham
Breeding: by Valent, out of a mare by Roselier
Bubby Upton with 15-year-old gelding Cola
Owner: rider’s mother Rachel
Breeder: Peter Boege
Breeding: by Catoki, out of a mare by Contender
Bubby Upton with 10-year-old gelding Its Cooley Time
Owner: the Five Time Syndicate and rider
Breeder: Ishennisnag Stud
Breeding: by Quality Time TN, out of a mare by Heartbreaker
The grooms for each horse have not been confirmed, but will be included in the final team announcement.
A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athletes’ and horses’ maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of six combinations who will travel to Blenheim will be announced in mid to late August.
“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.
“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”
