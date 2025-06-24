World’s top three riders named on British long-list for European Eventing Championships





World number one Harry Meade and Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning team are among the nominated entries for the British squad at the Agria FEI European Eventing Championships.

Harry moved to the top of the eventing world rankings for the first time this month, heading a British top three. Tom McEwen is second, and Ros Canter third – both of whom are bidding for a team spot. The Europeans take place on home soil at Blenheim Palace from 18 to 21 September.

The list includes 18 combinations, and Ros is the only rider to have three horses named; her Paris gold medallist, two-time Badminton winner and Burghley winner Lordships Graffalo, her 2023 Pau and 2025 Luhmühlen CCI5* winner Izilot DHI and MHS Seventeen.

British European Eventing Championships nominated entries

The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:

Ros Canter with 13-year-old gelding Izilot DHI

Owners: Alex Moody and rider

Breeder: B S Wichers

Breeding: by Zavell VDL, out of a mare by Cavalier

Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo

Owners: Michele and Archie Saul

Breeder: Lordships Stud and Pennie Wallace

Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding MHS Seventeen

Owners: Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates

Breeder: Mary Brennan

Breeding: by Callahan, out of a mare by Qudam Junior I

Laura Collett with 16-year-old gelding London 52

Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider

Breeder: Ocke Riewerts

Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

Caroline Harris with nine-year-old gelding Cooley Mosstown

Owners: Karen Dunford, Dinah Posford and Gail Sinclair

Breeder: David Harrison

Breeding: by Celtic Hero BZ, out of a Riverman mare

Caroline Harris with 11-year-old gelding D. Day

Owners: Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Maria Anne Richardson and Heather Royle

Breeder: Fiona Olivier

Breeding: By Billy Mexico, out of a Dilum XX mare

Yasmin Ingham with 15-year-old gelding Rehy DJ

Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund

Breeder: Noell Russell

Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspect, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope

Emily King with 16-year-old gelding Valmy Biats

Owners: Paula and David Evans, David King and rider

Breeder: Phillipe Brivois

Breeding: by Orlando, out of a mare by Hadja

Piggy March with 12-year-old stallion Halo

Owners: Jayne McGivern

Breeder: Bernard Hobe

Breeding: by Humphrey 61, out of a Contender mare

Harry Meade with 15-year-old mare Cavalier Crystal

Owners: Charlotte and Peter Oppeman

Breeder: Thomas Horgan

Breeding: by Jack of Diamonds, out of a mare by Cavalier Royale

Harry Meade and 11-year-old gelding Et Hop Du Matz

Owners: Mandy Gray and rider

Breeder: Roger Sevette

Breeding: Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Easy Star

Tom McEwen with 14-year-old gelding JL Dublin

Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston

Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze

Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Brookfield Quality

Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn

Breeder: Sean Kelly

Breeding: by OBOS Quality 004, out of a mare by Cavalier Royale

Gemma Stevens with 13-year-old gelding Flash Cooley

Owners: Pru Dawes

Breeder: Jim O’Neil

Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroom, out of a mare by OBOS Quality

Oliver Townend with 18-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class

Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan

Breeder: Noel Hickey

Breeding: by Courage II

Oliver Townend with 11-year-old mare Cooley Rosalent

Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon

Breeder: JW Rosbotham

Breeding: by Valent, out of a mare by Roselier

Bubby Upton with 15-year-old gelding Cola

Owner: rider’s mother Rachel

Breeder: Peter Boege

Breeding: by Catoki, out of a mare by Contender

Bubby Upton with 10-year-old gelding Its Cooley Time

Owner: the Five Time Syndicate and rider

Breeder: Ishennisnag Stud

Breeding: by Quality Time TN, out of a mare by Heartbreaker

The grooms for each horse have not been confirmed, but will be included in the final team announcement.

A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athletes’ and horses’ maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of six combinations who will travel to Blenheim will be announced in mid to late August.

“The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.

“British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

