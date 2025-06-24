{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
World’s top three riders named on British long-list for European Eventing Championships

    • World number one Harry Meade and Britain’s Olympic gold medal-winning team are among the nominated entries for the British squad at the Agria FEI European Eventing Championships.

    Harry moved to the top of the eventing world rankings for the first time this month, heading a British top three. Tom McEwen is second, and Ros Canter third – both of whom are bidding for a team spot. The Europeans take place on home soil at Blenheim Palace from 18 to 21 September.

    The list includes 18 combinations, and Ros is the only rider to have three horses named; her Paris gold medallist, two-time Badminton winner and Burghley winner Lordships Graffalo, her 2023 Pau and 2025 Luhmühlen CCI5* winner Izilot DHI and MHS Seventeen.

    British European Eventing Championships nominated entries

    The full list of entries (in alphabetical order by rider surname) is:

    Ros Canter with 13-year-old gelding Izilot DHI
    Owners: Alex Moody and rider
    Breeder: B S Wichers
    Breeding: by Zavell VDL, out of a mare by Cavalier

    Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo
    Owners: Michele and Archie Saul
    Breeder: Lordships Stud and Pennie Wallace
    Breeding: by Grafenstolz, out of a mare by Rock King

    Ros Canter with 12-year-old gelding MHS Seventeen
    Owners: Deirdre Johnston and Lady Milnes Coates
    Breeder: Mary Brennan
    Breeding: by Callahan, out of a mare by Qudam Junior I

    Laura Collett with 16-year-old gelding London 52
    Owners: Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and rider
    Breeder: Ocke Riewerts
    Breeding: by Landos, out of a mare by Quinar

    Caroline Harris with nine-year-old gelding Cooley Mosstown
    Owners: Karen Dunford, Dinah Posford and Gail Sinclair
    Breeder: David Harrison
    Breeding: by Celtic Hero BZ, out of a Riverman mare

    Caroline Harris with 11-year-old gelding D. Day
    Owners: Lucy Matthews, Fiona Olivier, Maria Anne Richardson and Heather Royle
    Breeder: Fiona Olivier
    Breeding: By Billy Mexico, out of a Dilum XX mare

    Yasmin Ingham with 15-year-old gelding Rehy DJ
    Owners: Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund
    Breeder: Noell Russell
    Breeding: by Tinarana’s Inspect, out of a mare by Big Sink Hope

    Emily King with 16-year-old gelding Valmy Biats
    Owners: Paula and David Evans, David King and rider
    Breeder: Phillipe Brivois
    Breeding: by Orlando, out of a mare by Hadja

    Piggy March with 12-year-old stallion Halo
    Owners: Jayne McGivern
    Breeder: Bernard Hobe
    Breeding: by Humphrey 61, out of a Contender mare

    Harry Meade with 15-year-old mare Cavalier Crystal
    Owners: Charlotte and Peter Oppeman
    Breeder: Thomas Horgan
    Breeding: by Jack of Diamonds, out of a mare by Cavalier Royale

    Harry Meade and 11-year-old gelding Et Hop Du Matz
    Owners: Mandy Gray and rider
    Breeder: Roger Sevette
    Breeding: Nouma D’Auzay, out of a mare by Easy Star

    Tom McEwen with 14-year-old gelding JL Dublin
    Owners: Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston
    Breeder: Volker Göttsche-Götze
    Breeding: by Diarado, out of a mare by Cantano

    Tom McEwen with 16-year-old gelding Brookfield Quality
    Owners: John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn
    Breeder: Sean Kelly
    Breeding: by OBOS Quality 004, out of a mare by Cavalier Royale

    Gemma Stevens with 13-year-old gelding Flash Cooley
    Owners: Pru Dawes
    Breeder: Jim O’Neil
    Breeding: by CSF Mr Kroom, out of a mare by OBOS Quality

    Oliver Townend with 18-year-old gelding Ballaghmor Class
    Owners: Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan
    Breeder: Noel Hickey
    Breeding: by Courage II

    Oliver Townend with 11-year-old mare Cooley Rosalent
    Owners: Paul and Diana Ridgeon
    Breeder: JW Rosbotham
    Breeding: by Valent, out of a mare by Roselier

    Bubby Upton with 15-year-old gelding Cola
    Owner: rider’s mother Rachel
    Breeder: Peter Boege
    Breeding: by Catoki, out of a mare by Contender

    Bubby Upton with 10-year-old gelding Its Cooley Time
    Owner: the Five Time Syndicate and rider
    Breeder: Ishennisnag Stud
    Breeding: by Quality Time TN, out of a mare by Heartbreaker

    The grooms for each horse have not been confirmed, but will be included in the final team announcement.

    A British Equestrian spokesperson said selection decisions are subject to athletes’ and horses’ maintaining fitness and performance. The squad of six combinations who will travel to Blenheim will be announced in mid to late August.

    “The funding that the British Equestrian World Class programme receives from the National Lottery and UK Sport is pivotal in preparing our teams for senior championships and supporting them on the ground,” she said.

    “British Equestrian is also extremely grateful for the support we enjoy from our partners – Agria, Bates Saddles, D&H, NAF, SEIB and Toggi – and team suppliers Equi-Trek and Lotus Romeo. We’re indebted for the year-round support they provide to the World Class programme and British teams, which helps us to best prepare for senior championships.”

