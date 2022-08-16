Stormy weather, Burghley build-up, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The weather

It’s widely accepted that us Brits love to talk about the weather, but after weeks of no rain, the fact some of the wet stuff is finally heading our way is a popular topic of conversation right now. The fact it’s likely to arrive in the form of storms, with some thunder and lightning thrown in, is less welcome. We’ve gone from worrying whether our horses are better out or in during the unusually high temperatures to considering whether they should be out or in when lightning is expected. We’ve spoken to the experts to get their advice…

Are horses better in or out when storms are expected?

2. The final countdown to Burghley

On the topic of the recent dry spell, H&H attended Burghley’s recent media day to find the Stamford parkland looking more like a desert than Britain’s usual green and pleasant land – with the exception of the cross-country track, which cuts a clear green sward through the countryside thanks to the efforts of the grounds team. With mobile phone masts from O2, Vodafone and EE confirmed, and the event site construction well under way, we’re incredibly excited to see what the event has to offer this year.

Find out what Burghley’s director had to say

3. Where our medal winners are competing this week

As equestrian sport rolls on after the World Championships, there’s no rest for Britain’s medal-winning showjumpers as they head straight into the Longines Global Champions Tour of London. All four of the British team members will be in action at the five-star show held in the heart of the capital at the incredible setting of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Others competing in London include the new world champion, Henrik von Eckermann, so it promises to be another highly competitive competition that you won’t want to miss.

Check out all the major equestrian sporting events happening this week

