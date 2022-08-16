Our medallists in action this week – plus the show that can make a horse’s career





From the London Global Champions Tour to Equifest, the events just keep coming in this busy summer of equestrian sport…

1. Longines Global Champions Tour of London

Dates: 19-21 August

More info: gcglobalchampions.com

How to watch: gctv.gcglobalchampions.com

Get the H&H lowdown: H&H will bring you all the latest news, class reports and stories online throughout the three days, plus a special report with exclusive insight in the following week’s magazine, in the shops Thursday 25 August

Why we’re excited about it: the London Global Champions Tour means five-star jumping returns to the heart of the capital at the incredible setting of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Most excitingly, all four members of Great Britain’s brilliant world bronze medal-winning team – Ben Maher, Joe Stockdale, Harry Charles and Scott Brash – plus the new world champion himself, Henrik von Eckermann, are set to be in action this weekend.

2. Equifest, East of England Showground, Peterborough

Dates: 17 – 20 August

More info: equifest.org.uk

Get the H&H lowdown: special report in 25 August issue of the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: hailed as the festival for horse lovers, this four-day extravaganza is one of the highlights in the calendar for many showing competitors, from grassroots riders to professionals looking to combine top class competition with a fun, friendly atmosphere. The showing rings will be full throughout the week and each day ends in an exciting evening performance where champions can bask in the spotlight.

3. Dublin Horse Show, Ireland

Dates: 17-21 August

More info: dublinhorseshow.com

How to watch: the Nations Cup will be shown on ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: report on the showjumping (25 August issue) and showing (1 September issue) in the magazine

Why we’re excited about it: one of Ireland’s largest events which is a highlight of summer and welcomes thousands of people from across the globe. The fixture is renowned for being a showcase of many breeder’s most promising youngstock, and a championship win here sets the tone for a show animal’s future in the ring and beyond. Highlights include the Connemara breed classes and the ridden hunter supreme championship, which boasts a unique, crowd-pleasing format. On the showjumping side, Dublin is a feast of national and international sport including the final leg of the Nations Cup, speed Derby, young horse and pony championships, the crowd-favourite puissance plus Sunday’s Longines international grand prix of Ireland.

