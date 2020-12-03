An injured stallion has been put down and an orphan foal is receiving urgent veterinary treatment after the pair were discovered with serious welfare concerns on Gelligaer Common.

A joint operation took place between RSPCA Cymru, World Horse Welfare, Redwings, the British Horse Society and Caerphilly Council on 27 November to rescue the grey pony stallion and bay foal from the common in South Wales. They were seized by the local authority on veterinary advice.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the stallion was suffering with an eye condition that had become so serious, he had to be put down.

“After careful veterinary assessment, it was deemed the condition of the eye would significantly limit the pony’s quality of life going forward and this sad course of action was necessary to prevent his further suffering,” he said.

‘“Vets were also very concerned about the foal who was found dull and listless. He is now undergoing urgent rehabilitation and treatment as enquiries continue to find out who owns him.”

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil said the condition of the two was “very serious”.

“We worked with a number of equine charities and the local authority in the hope of helping the stallion pony and the foal and we are grateful for their support,” she said.

“It was really upsetting for everyone involved in the rescue – we are all horse lovers and hope to save every one we possibly can. The foal is being looked after and we are all hoping he pulls through. I don’t know what would have happened to him if he hadn’t been rescued, or if we hadn’t intervened.”

The spokesman added anyone who has information about the stallion or foal, or can help identify an owner should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

“These poor ponies were found in a very bad way and we’re eager to find out the circumstances behind this,” he said.

