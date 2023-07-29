‘He should be human’: traditional stallion leads senior field at Royal International





A powerhouse of a traditional pony landed the New Horizon Plastics Senior Showing and Dressage LTD (SSADL) ridden championship on day five of the 2023 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

Loren Gaskin was in the saddle of her own and her sister Laila’s The Boss, a 15-year-old traditional stallion who they produce from home. The Leeds-based sisters share the care of Boss, who they first met over 13 years ago.

“My granddad bought him as a two-year-old colt; he was wild, unhandled and he had a spiky mane,” said Loren, who rode Boss to finish in the top placings at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and the RIHS in open coloured ranks last season. “We then sold him to some friends, and at the beginning of the pandemic he came back up for sale. Laila and I decided to buy him back, mainly to be our pet.”

The Gaskins competed Boss in the open coloured final earlier in the week, and today marked his debut in a senior final. The pair are set to return to the NEC in October, after standing section champions at CHAPS South East regional showing show.

“He took us to HOYS last year for the first time,” continued Loren, who is involved in the running of the family’s riding school. “He’s also taking us to London this year in the SSADL final in December.

“Every time I get on him I just smile and enjoy myself, no matter what the result is,” Loren added. “He should be human. He loves a fuss and he’s such a pet.”

Loren said that team work really does make the dream work when it comes to Boss and his results: “I couldn’t do any of it without Laila. She was up early this morning scrubbing him clean. It’s a complete team effort.”

Reserve to Loren and The Boss was Penny Richardson riding her family’s prolific Welsh section A gelding Thistledown Van Der Vaart who was also contending the seniors at Hickstead for the very first time. The pair were led out by father Mark Richardson.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.