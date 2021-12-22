Spindles Farm survivor promotes rehoming with a little help from Alan Titchmarsh





Three rescue ponies, including a Spindles Farm survivor, who found their “fairytale endings” have joined television host and gardener Alan Titchmarsh on screen to help spread the world about the importance of rehoming.

Miniature Shetlands Tinkerbell and her “best friend” Miss Muffet from Redwings’ Ada Cole visitor centre featured in an episode of ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on 19 December. They were joined by former Redwings resident Puck, who was rehomed by Victoria Gange-Parry six years ago.

Alan can be seen meeting the ponies as he discusses the charity’s work with Redwings’ staff Jude and Hollie, and finds out more about the importance of rehoming equines.

Tinkerbell was born at the charity in 2008 when her mum Elsie was rescued from “appalling neglect” at Spindle Farm, Amersham. Elsie was part of a rescue involving more than 100 other equines, including Miss Muffett, where they had been left without basic care, food and water. Puck was rescued from the Welsh commons in 2003 when he was discovered in poor condition and “struggling to survive”. Puck now competes in showjumping and dressage with Victoria.

“It was wonderful to meet Alan and have the opportunity to introduce him to some of our rescued ponies,” said Ada Cole yard manager Hollie.

“While it was a fun day, we really appreciated his interest in what Redwings does to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome horses and donkeys that have suffered neglect or abuse, and for his help in bringing that to a national audience. Without the support of the public, Tinkerbell, Miss Muffet and Puck would not be enjoying the fairytale endings they do today, so we hope their stories have inspired others to make a donation or sponsor one of our rescued residents this Christmas so we can help more horses in need, now and in the future.”

Tinkerbell is one of the charity’s “adoption stars” and is available to sponsor through Redwings’ adoption scheme, which helps to support the care of all the residents living at the sanctuary.

The full episode can be viewed on catch-up on the ITV Hub or STV Player.

