Spectacular gelding wins second championship of 2022 Royal Windsor





After securing the hack title on Friday, the magnificent gelding and all-round dream horse Forgeland Hyde Park (Will) returned to royal soil to catch the eyes of the judges once again and achieve glory in the Royal Windsor intermediate championship after winning the large show riding type division.

The black 11-year-old, by Kilvington Scoundrel was ridden by his owner Issy Mears, who is on top form this year; earlier in the week she’d topped the amateur cobs with her own maxi contender Brookdale Limited Edition.

Will is the reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) intermediate and hack of the year. In Friday’s Royal Windsor hack championship he was ridden by his producer Danielle Heath to take the title for the second year in a row. Issy and her father, Guy Mears, purchased Will last August. In October, Will gave Issy her first ever HOYS win and championship.

Reserve spot went to the second placed large show riding type, Will Morton in the saddle of Jane Okeeffe’s seven-year-old Rosemore Midnight Rendezvous, another dual contender who successfully competes as a riding horse.

The intermediate show hunter crown went to Kinvara Garner and Victoria Smith’s 10-year-old Dinan Danny gelding Despicable Me.

The final day of showing at the 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show concludes with the riding horse championship held in the Castle Arena, the part-breds in the Copper Horse Arena, the working hunter ponies in the Frogmore Arena and the Arab horses in the Adelaide Arena.

