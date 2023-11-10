Special support for inspiring young boy with cancer, and other things the horse world is talking about





Experiences of a lifetime

Eight-year-old Dylan Ward, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma last year, has been invited to enjoy some experiences of a lifetime; touring a top dressage yard – having met the legendary Valegro. Craig Messenger, of Aster Horses in Kent, told H&H: “I saw a post about Dylan and it really touched me. He’s a dressage enthusiast, so I contacted his mum to see if he wanted to come to the yard, and he was really excited – and it’s blown up from there.”

Read the full story

An exciting new opportunity

Top coach Caroline Moore has launched a new initiative to help the next generation of leading event riders and aspiring high-level coaches receive the all-round support they need. The idea behind the scheme, the Performance Mentoring Programme, is to give riders starting out in their careers complete support to succeed at the top from some of the best in the business. It will incorporate areas such as training and mentoring, business advice, understanding rules, season planning, plus syndicate and sponsorship guidance.

Find out more

Anyone for cricket?

If you are part of an equestrian family which also enjoys a spot of cricket, then this well-kept Georgian home could be just what you’re looking for. The attractive Seas End Hall in Lincolnshire is set in 24 acres, including formal garden, stables and an outdoor arena. The house also has its own cricket pitch and club pavilion. So while you aren’t riding, you can sit back and enjoy the entertainment offered by the local cricket club.

Take a look around

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.