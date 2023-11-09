A Georgian hall complete with stables, arena, 24 acres and even its own cricket pitch





Seas End Hall is a couple of miles north of the village of Moulton and about seven miles east of the market town of Spalding in Lincolnshire. Nearby road links include the A17 and the A16 and the A1 accessed at Peterborough for the south and Newark for the north. The North Norfolk coast is within reach for a day trip, about a 50 minute drive (35 miles). Peterborough is 23 miles south, about a half hour drive, where trains to London take around 45 minutes.

Equestrian centres in the area include Sheepgate (19 miles), Four Winds (12 miles), Elms Farm (30 miles) and Arena UK (38 miles).

Hunting is with the Fitzwilliam, Cottesmore or Belvoir.

Tower Equine are 24 miles away, should you need veterinary help.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £1.75m. Let’s take a look around…

Outside there is a coach house with two stables, garaging, storerooms, a workshop and a covered section with five bays. It has a first floor space totalling over 900 square feet.

Opposite this, there is a stable block, which has a further two stables, a cart shed, a changing room with shower, and a tack room with units containing a sink.

Grazing paddocks are enclosed by post and rail, and an all-weather menage stands in a sheltered position also surrounded by post and rail and a bank of high hedging. Parking is available for a number of cars and horseboxes. This property sits in a total of 24 acres.

There are formal gardens a greenhouse, an arboretum and a wild meadow, in addition to parkland. The property can be approached via two tree-lined driveways.

This property comes with its own cricket pitch and club pavilion and it currently hosts Spalding Cricket Club.

The red brick hall dates to the early 1800s. Inside, there is an entrance hall with flagstone floor and high ceilings.

There are two front reception rooms, which both have large fireplaces. There is also a study, a play room and a snug.

A dual aspect, farmhouse-style kitchen occupies the rear wing of the house. It has a chequerboard, quarry tiled floor, an AGA and a central timber island with an oak worktop. The other half of the room has space for a large table and chairs for informal dining and a door leads into a pantry.

The quarry tiled floor continues on through into the back hall and the boot room and adjacent to this is the utility room. There are two downstairs WCs and two staircases.

Upstairs, there are eight bedrooms. The principal bedroom has a fully fitted en-suite and dressing room, while two others here share a bathroom.

In the rear wing, two more bedrooms are en-suite and two others stand

opposite a bathroom and a shower room. The eighth bedroom is up another flight of stairs occupying the second floor and is almost 19ft long.

There is also a basement level with a window to the outside, which is

accessed down stairs from the main hall and stretches the entire width of the house at over 45ft.

