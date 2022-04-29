‘Sluts’, major Badminton withdrawals and other things the horse world is talking about





Supplement name complaint

A complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) resulted in a supplement called Slut Mix having to be renamed and its description amended on one website. The complainant who, the ASA said, “believed the ad, especially the name of the product, was sexist and perpetuated negative stereotypes of women, challenged whether it was offensive”. The ASA ruled that it must be changed, and it has been on one website, but not on others.

Badminton title contender withdrawn

Piggy March has withdrawn her 2021 team gold and individual silver medal-winner Brookfield Inocent from next week’s Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian. Piggy, who still has her 2019 Badminton winner and reigning champion Vanir Kamira entered, said the 13-year-old gelding had picked up a very minor injury. In other entries news, Oliver Townend has withdrawn two of his rides, leaving him with three to select from. Each rider can only compete two horses at Badminton.

Losing weight to win

Losing weight is simple, but also one of the hardest things ever to do, says Anna Hylands, who lost nine and a half stone to be able to ride in races and has now fulfilled a dream by securing her first point-to-point victory. Primary school teacher Anna says her pupils watch her — but also “like it better when I fall off than when I win”.

