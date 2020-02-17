Shows stripped of ranking points after FEI makes blunders *H&H Plus*

The decision by the FEI means Hong Kong’s Kenneth Chen has had his individual Olympic place reinstated, while Sri Lanka’s Mathilda Karlsson loses out, while two other riders retain their Tokyo qualifications
Two jumping tours in December and January have been sensationally stripped of Olympics and Longines world rankings points after the FEI admitted some show schedules were mistakenly approved.
The decision means that Sri Lanka’s Mathilda Karlsson loses her individual place at Tokyo; it has been restored to the original contender, Hong Kong’s Kenneth Chen.
H&H reported that multiple December fixtures at Villeneuve-Loubet, France, and Damascus, Syria, included Olympic and Longines world rankings points classes with entries confined to a tiny handful of riders.
