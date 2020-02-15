Performance analysis could be the difference between winning and losing *H&H Plus*

Two recent pieces of research have identified commonalities between faults in showjumping, with top coaches believing performance analysis could hold the key to marginal gains at the highest level
Analysing faults incurred in showjumping could give riders a performance advantage, research has suggested.
Study “Faults in international showjumping are not random”, by veterinary scientist David Marlin and Jane Williams of Hartpury University and published by Wageningen Academic Publishers, looked at 250 combinations in Nations Cup legs held during 2017.
They found riders are nine times more likely to have faults during the second part of a course, 49% of knockdowns occur at vertical fences and a straight approach to a fence reduced the chance of faults by 48%.
