Showjumper banned, money to upskill workers, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. New fund to boost equestrian workforce skills

The British Horse Society (BHS) has unveiled a new career transition fund, as the society looks to help the equestrian industry become more sustainable. The scheme will offer training grants to people who have completed their BHS stage one, to allow them to progress to stages two and three. BHS chief executive James Hick said there is currently an “equestrian-industry talent crunch” meaning there is an ever-increasing shortage of skilled workers in the sector at all levels. The BHS hopes the scheme will fill a skills gap and improve the situation for staff and employers.

2. Australian rider banned for two years

Showjumper Jamie Kermond has been banned for two years following his positive sample for a metabolite of cocaine last summer. The rider was provisionally suspended at the time, costing him his place at the Tokyo Games – and that of the Australian showjumping team, which did not have a reserve rider to replace him meaning the two remaining riders had to compete as individuals. Sports Integrity Australia chief executive David Sharpe said there is “simply no room” for these drugs in sport and the case was a stark reminder to all athletes about the risk of illicit drugs.

3. How to beat rising costs and save on your livery bill

We have all noticed rising prices from energy bills to fuel costs, and the horse world is no different. Many livery yards are reviewing their charges to ensure their businesses remain viable, but don’t panic – there are ways to save money on your livery bill without compromising on your horse’s care or welfare. From sharing transport costs and buying in bulk, to buddying up for lessons – every little saving can help.

