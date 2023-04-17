Showjumper banned after animal cruelty, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. Ban for showjumper Paul Estermann

Swiss showjumper Paul Estermann has been banned for seven years after he was found guilty of animal cruelty charges relating to his Olympic and European Championship rides.

In January H&H reported that the Swiss equestrian federation (SVPS) had applied for a provisional suspension of 60-year-old Mr Estermann after he was found guilty of animal cruelty charges against Castlefield Eclipse and Lord Pepsi.

Mr Estermann rode Castlefield Eclipse at the London 2012 Olympics, where the team were fourth and he was 17th individually.

He was banned from participating in national equestrian sport for seven years. He must also pay legal costs of 1,200 Swiss francs (£1,080). He has 20 days to appeal the decision.

2. Carl Hester’s winning return to grand prix

Carl Hester won the grand prix at Tolbert CDI3* in the Netherlands, his first show on foreign soil since the European Dressage Championships in September 2021.

Carl was riding Fame, the 13-year-old Bordeaux stallion previously competed at international grand prix by Fiona Bigwood. The horse has been based with Carl for about four months, and the six-time Olympian describing him as “so cool”. This was the pair’s second competition together and they posted 75.89% to lead the field comfortably.

3. Rider’s message to others after horse’s death

A rider who lost her beloved gelding before his time has urged others to “hug your horses a little tighter” and cherish every moment – as you never know which ride will be your last.

Jess Fitz-John’s Jigs ‘N’ Reels had to be put down four years ago. She told H&H that as the anniversary of Jigs’ death approached, she wanted to share with others her changed mindset.

