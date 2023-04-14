Olympic showjumper banned from equestrian sport for seven years after animal cruelty





Swiss showjumper Paul Estermann has been banned for seven years after he was found guilty of animal cruelty charges relating to his Olympic and European Championship rides.

In January H&H reported that the Swiss equestrian federation (SVPS) had applied for a provisional suspension of 60-year-old Mr Estermann after he was found guilty of animal cruelty charges against Castlefield Eclipse and Lord Pepsi.

Mr Estermann rode Castlefield Eclipse at the London 2012 Olympics, where the team were fourth and he was 17th individually. The combination were also part of the team for the 2013 Europeans and the 2014 World Equestrian Games, and the bronze medal-winning squad at the 2015 Europeans. Mr Estermann rode Lord Pepsi at the 2019 Europeans, and the 2015 Nations Cup and 2018 World Cup finals.

Legal proceedings were launched against Mr Estermann in 2017, and in 2019 SVPS announced he had been found guilty by Willisau District Court of violating the Animal Welfare Act.

During an appeal hearing at the Cantonal Court of Lucerne in January 2021, Mr Estermann was acquitted of two incidents involving Lord Pepsi between 2014 and 2017. But the court found him guilty of multiple counts of “wilful animal cruelty” against Castlefield Eclipse on 28 April 2016 and around a week beforehand, and against Lord Pepsi in the autumn of 2015.

The case was then taken to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, and in March 2022 Mr Estermann’s appeal was “partially admitted”. The judgement of the Cantonal Court was annulled and it was sent for new assessment. In December 2022 Mr Estermann was again found guilty by the Lucerne Cantonal Court.

In January the SVPS board asked the SVPS sanctions commission (SAKO) to provisionally suspend Mr Estermann while an investigation took place. But on 24 February SAKO rejected this request, and said there was “no urgency”, as the outcome of its investigation was due in March.

In an SVPS statement yesterday (13 April) it was announced that during the SAKO investigation Mr Estermann was invited to a “voluntary survey”, but he decided not to.

“For SAKO, this underpins the behaviour of the rider, who showed no insight and no remorse for his actions throughout the criminal proceedings. This was also the case in the context of the SAKO procedure,” read the statement.

“After examining the files of the criminal proceedings, SAKO classifies the rider’s behaviour as absolutely unacceptable. He intentionally injured a horse moderately and caused him severe pain. The rider has thus defied the guidelines of the equestrian association. Such behaviour not only damages the image of equestrian sport, but also the reputation of the association.”

SAKO president Thomas Räber added that SAKO considers the “willful, selfish, and aggressive behaviour of the rider to be a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of the horse”.

Paul Estermann was banned from participating in national equestrian sport for seven years. He must also pay legal costs of 1,200 Swiss francs (£1,080). He has 20 days to appeal the decision.

