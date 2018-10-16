Show centre update: restrictions lifted after all-clear from strangles

Hartpury Equestrian Centre is to resume competitions and is no longer under restrictions following a recent case of confirmed strangles.

The centre announced on 1 October that it was cancelling all its planned events after one horse had tested positive for the disease.

A spokesman for Hartpury Equestrian Centre said: “The affected horse was isolated and we worked with vets to ensure appropriate steps were put in place, including reduced horse movement and the cancelling of competitions at Hartpury, to minimise the risks to the wider equine population.

“We have now received the results of blood tests and are delighted to announce that we have been given the all-clear by vets. They have advised us that we are no longer under restrictions and horses are able to move freely. Horses are able to move off-site for half term and take part in competitions, and equine events at Hartpury will go ahead as scheduled.

“While a clear result comes with a huge amount of relief, we will continue to be vigilant.”

Strangles is caused by a bacteria called streptococcus equi, which can cause horses to suffer from large pus-filled abscesses in their throat and neck. The highly contagious respiratory infection is transmitted though direct contact with an infected horse or indirectly, through contamination in the surrounding area. It is estimated that there are around 600 outbreaks each year in the UK and it is not a notifiable disease, which means outbreaks do not need to be reported to the government.

The centre said on social media that competitions will resume this Friday evening (19 October) with unaffiliated showjumping and British Showjumping events taking place on Saturday and Sunday (20 and 21 October) respectively.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone affected by the necessary restrictions for their cooperation, support and patience during this period,” said the spokesman.

