Popular show centre cancels equine events after strangles outbreak

Hartpury Equestrian Centre has cancelled all equine events for two weeks after confirming a case of strangles at the popular venue.

The centre released the news via a post on its Facebook page on 28 September, which has been shared more than 2,300 times.

Pro vice-chancellor at Hartpury University and Hartpury College, Rosie Scott-Ward said: “Please be aware that we have a confirmed case of strangles bacterial infection at Hartpury Equestrian Centre affecting a horse.

“The horse is in isolation and we are working with the vets to ensure appropriate steps are in place to minimise risks to the wider equine population. This includes reducing horse movement, cancelling commercial bookings/events and ensuring everyone is aware.

“We feel it is important to be precautionary, considering our standing within the equine industry, and to minimise risks as much as possible. These actions are likely to be in place until 10 October 2018.”

The centre plays host to more than 60 competitions throughout the year including the NAF Five Star Hartpury International Horse Trials and the Hartpury Festival of Dressage. It is scheduled to host a lecture demo on 15 November with Caroline Moore, British Eventing national coach and world champion eventer Ros Canter.

The centre said that equine events are cancelled until 10 October, or otherwise advised, although the centre’s dog agility event will run following advice and guidance from their vet.

Strangles is caused by a bacteria called streptococcus equi, which causes horses to suffer from large pus-filled abscesses in their throat and neck. The highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection is transmitted though direct contact with an infected horse or indirectly through contamination in the surrounding area. It is estimated that there are around 600 outbreaks each year in the UK and it is not a notifiable disease.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.