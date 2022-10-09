‘She rides like she’s 16.2hh’: career first for Scottish showman and ‘fabulous’ mare at HOYS





Scottish showman Richard Telford achieved a career first at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) when he lifted the HOYS coloured ridden non-native pony of the year, sponsored by CHAPS (UK)/Man Wah UK, riding Lindsay McCulloch’s Wot Perfection (Spook).

Richard has reigned at Birmingham many times, but this was his first time winning a class with a coloured contender.

Wot Perfection, a nine-year-old mare by Free Spirit out of Walinka, qualified for HOYS at the Royal Highland Show.

Richard first came across Spook when he was out and about teaching:

“I saw her over the stable door and said to the yard owners ‘what is that horse’. I asked if she was for sale and thankfully she was.”

Spook was initially bought by Anne Vestey, before Lindsay took ownership of her:

“Lindsay fell in love with her,” Richard said. “Lindsay didn’t want a coloured mare initially, but she adored her. She’s a fabulous ride. She’s quite a small mare but she rides like she’s 16.2hh.”

“We’ve had her since she was a four-year-old and we’ve intentionally taken it slowly with her,” added Richard.

Lindsay works as a lawyer in Edinburgh:

“Horses are her escape and she rides Spook, too, but she wanted me to ride her here,” said Richard.

Stephanie Fitt’s home-bred Castra, ridden by Rhianon Loader, was second in the HOYS coloured ridden non-native pony final. The Strinesdale Matador six-year-old, who is out of Fairfax C, qualified at Stoneleigh Horse Show in August.

