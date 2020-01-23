Green light for £19m to be spent on off-road trails for riders

A multi-million pound project to develop 30km of off-road riding has been given the green light by Cornwall Council.

The Saints Trails are made up of four new multi-use routes for riders, cyclists and walkers.

Highways England has put £17.07m towards the scheme, with Cornwall Council coughing up a further £2 million.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the scheme at a full council meeting on Tuesday (21 January).

The routes will run between St Agnes and Truro, Trispen to Idless, St Newlyn East to Carland Cross and Perranporth to Newquay.

The Highways England money is part of ring-fenced funding, secured as part of the project to turn the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton into a dual carriageway. The council funding came from its local transport plan.

Prior to the full council giving the go-ahead, the scheme was approved by the cabinet at a meeting on 18 December.

“We are on track to provide some great opportunities for cycling, walking and horse riding,” cabinet portfolio holder for transport Cllr Geoff Brown said last month.

“The new routes will complement other cycle routes and trails across Cornwall, linking with where residents live and work, connecting our communities and joining up access to the services that people want and need.”

Highways England senior project manager Hannah Sanderson added: “Our designated funds programme was developed so that we can invest in projects beyond our traditional road build and maintenance and this is a glowing example of how this funding can have a positive impact on people and communities.”

The routes are hoped to be ready by spring 2021.

