Bridleway work stepped up as map deadline approaches *H&H Plus*

More than 300 requests to protect bridleways on the definitive map have been made this year as the British Horse Society (BHS) focuses on securing better access for riders ahead of the 2026 deadline.
Extra bridleways officers will be recruited in 2020 and the BHS is working on its campaigning angles now a new government has been formed.
Under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000 historical routes for riders and carriage-drivers will be lost if not formally recorded on the definitive map by the cut-off date of 1 January 2026.
