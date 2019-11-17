Smart phone app locates riders in emergencies *H&H Plus*

Emergency services are encouraging all riders to download the what3words free smart phone app

A smart phone app that can save “vital time” locating an injured person after an accident is being increasingly used by riders and emergency services.

The what3words app operates by providing three unique words for every three square metres of land around the world to identify precise locations. If a rider falls off, they simply give the operator the three words to enable emergency services to locate them.

What3words chief marketing officer Giles Rhys Jones told H&H the free app is recognised by more than 75 of approximately 120 emergency services in the UK.

“This year we’ve seen many cases of riders who have been injured and used what3words to receive help,” he said. “One of the first questions you get asked when you phone 999 is where is the emergency; that can be particularly challenging for riders. When every minute counts, vital time can be saved by providing the exact location, and not relying on landmarks or directions.

