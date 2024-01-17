A sad farewell to a top pony and other things the horse world is talking about





Tributes to a prolific pony

Georgia and Susan Kirby’s prolific show hunter pony and veteran contender Woodview Fiocco has been put down aged 21. The chestnut gelding known as Finn was one of the circuit’s most consistent senior contenders. His best season came in 2022 when he was supreme ridden senior champion at the Royal International Horse Show, supreme veteran of the year at the Veteran Horse Society championships and reserve ridden senior champion at London International, where his marks were equal to those of the winner.

Top horse goes to new rider

British young rider team gold medallist Millie Juleff is the new rider of Pencos Crown Jewel, the five-star mare previously competed by Ros Canter. Millie, who is based at Tim Cheffings’ Devon yard, is a tier 1 rider on The Howden Way Talent Pathway programme and had training for this at Hothorpe, Leics, last weekend, so 15-year-old “Jasmine” was delivered there on Saturday. “I have only schooled her twice so far, but she’s really kind and it’s just getting to know her now,” said Millie. “We are going training with Caroline Moore on Thursday.” The pair are likely to start their season at Poplar Park (2–3 March) or Oasby (7–10 March).

British success

With temperatures plummeting at home, we are ever so slightly envious of all the riders competing somewhere warmer, and judging by this week’s international showjumping news and results, the British showjumping horses are clearly thriving. Joe Stockdale is making his first visit to the competitive circuit of the United Arab Emirates, but quickly hit winning form with Barbara Hester and his mother Laura’s 10-year-old stallion Ebanking in a huge 80-starter speed class. After a six-month spell on the sidelines, it was also great to see Joe’s world championship bronze medal-winning partner Equine America Cacharel back in the ring. British Olympic champion Ben Maher was also in winning form, taking the $140,000 Southern Arches CSI3* grand prix in week one of the Winter Equestrian Festival with Enjeu De Grisien.

