A sad farewell, the Cheltenham Festival, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Hunting says goodnight to a towering figure

The hunting, and wider equestrian, community is in mourning for Captain Ian Farquhar, who has died aged 78. Master of the Duke of Beaufort’s for 34 years (1985–2019), Capt Farquhar hunted the Beaufort hounds from 1985–2011, and was master and huntsman of the Bicester from 1973–1985. Among those to pay tribute was family friend and polo player Luke Tomlinson, who said: “He was an inspirational huntsman, a lover of the countryside and great fun to go hunting with as well. I think he was loved by everyone; he could chat to anyone, be it His Majesty The King or anyone from any walk of life.”

2. The Cheltenham Festival

If you are a fan of National Hunt racing, you won’t want to miss a moment of this week’s Cheltenham Festival. We will be bringing you all the news from the course each day, plus daily tips every morning and essential guides to all the biggest races, as well as profiles on the horses we think are worth talking about.

3. A 49-year-old amateur winning on her five-star debut

If you’re an amateur rider with ambitions to compete against the best, don’t miss this story about a 49-year-old lawyer who won a five-star grand prix at her first attempt, having originally only wanted to jump 1.20m classes. Brazil’s Luciana Lossio won the $385,000 Bainbridge Companies grand prix at Wellington International’s Winter Equestrian Festival with her long-time partner, 14-year-old Lady Louise Jmen.

