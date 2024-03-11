‘Loved by all‘: farewell to a towering figure of horse world





Captain Ian Farquhar, one of the towering figures of the modern hunting world, has died aged 78.

Capt Farquhar, known by many in the hunting world as simply “Captain”, was master of the Duke of Beaufort’s for 34 years (1985–2019). He hunted the Beaufort hounds from 1985–2011, and was master and huntsman of the Bicester from 1973–1985.

Capt Farquhar was born on 11 December 1945, in Dorset, where his father Sir Peter Farquhar was the distinguished master and huntsman of the Portman. Sir Peter had commanded his regiment in North Africa during World War II and, after Ludgrove and Eton, Ian joined the Queen’s Own Hussars and served in Europe, the Middle East and the Far East.

In 1971, he became an equerry to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. One morning – despite an unusual early night – he was late and missed an official engagement he was to attend with Her Royal Highness. On receiving his abject apology, she presented him with an alarm clock, which he treasured to the end of his life.

He married Pammie-Jane Chafer – daughter of Charles Chafer, master and huntsman of the Derwent – in 1972 and they had three daughters, Emma, Tor, and Rose. He left the army in 1973 and took the Bicester and Warden Hill that year.

After 12 highly successful seasons, during which Ian introduced the Welsh blood, first through New Forest Medyg 69 and then Vale of Clettwr Fairy 73, that was to help elevate him into the first ranks of post-war hound breeders, he moved to the Beaufort in 1985 to become joint-master with the 11th duke and to hunt the hounds.

Capt Farquhar’s lifelong friend and fellow hound breeder Martin Scott said: “Having virtually grown up with Ian, he provided tremendous sport at the Bicester and Warden Hill and then came to the Duke of Beaufort’s, where he provided outstanding sport with some wonderful hunts over 34 seasons.

“He was a past master of allowing the hounds to settle to the quarry and by his patience, more often than not, it turned into a good hunt. Not only was the sport fantastic, he also made it such fun too.”

His tenure at the Beaufort made him one of the most celebrated amateur huntsmen of his generation, and the influence of the Badminton kennel spread worldwide. Ian won 13 doghound championships at Peterborough and six bitch championships, and his hounds dominated on the flags and in the stud book for many years.

After his retirement, Capt Farquhar contributed several elegantly written and amusing features to H&H, and for three seasons wrote a very popular series, Farquhar’s Diary, in which he visited packs, big and small, all over Britain.

His driver, and photographer and typist, in these endeavours was his friend Jo Aldridge, for many years also his driver to all the major hound shows. In 2023, she helped him produce his entertaining and highly readable autobiography, The Way It Was.

Polo player Luke Tomlinson, who has hunted with the Beaufort since he was a small child and is a great friend of the Farquhar family, said: “He was an inspirational huntsman, a lover of the countryside and great fun to go hunting with as well. I think he was loved by everyone; he could chat to anyone, be it His Majesty the King or anyone from any walk of life.

“I think, post-ban, he was excellent at hunting within the new confines of the law and worked very hard to improve the political situation and help hunting’s place in an England which, in two generations, had changed from a country in which many people understood the rural way of life to one in which increasingly few did.”

