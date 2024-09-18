Farewell to landowner and supporter of equestrian community





Michael Benjamin Holloway, the landowner, farmer and lifelong supporter of the Seavington Hunt passed away peacefully on 11 July, aged 95.

Mike attended the Crewkerne Grammar School, Somerset, and at the age of 17 left and farmed in partnership with his father.

Mike rode as a boy, on a pony who would try to throw him off at every opportunity. He cycled five miles to school but on the way home would swap his bike for his mischievous pony Kitty and ride home.

Sport was his passion, which remained with him throughout his life. He was a member of Yeovil Rugby Club and played cricket and hockey for Yeovil and Somerset.

Mike loved his farming life and latterly enjoyed breeding Irish Draught x thoroughbred competition horses. He also bred pedigree Charollais and Rouge De L’Ouest sheep, and founded Wotknott Miniature Shetlands with his elder daughter Trudy. He was a conservationist and loved wildlife and the outdoors. He enjoyed trying his hand at new hobbies, including beekeeping and creating his own vineyard.

He was a long-term supporter and follower of the Seavington Hunt, always allowing the use of his land. Every year he would also make a line of jumps in one of his lanes for the hunt to enjoy.

He and his wife Pamela were married for 68 years and the couple had two daughters. Mike and Pam spent much of their time fundraising for their local church, organising many events including the popular annual Dinnington ride, an event he was very proud of. Every August the ride would welcome up to 200 riders, across his and neighbouring farmers’ land.

Mike will be very much missed by his family, friends and the hunting community.

