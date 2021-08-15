RoR’s racing to hunting challenge offers day out with the Ledbury





A competition for former racehorses who have turned their hooves to the hunting field will adopt a new format this year — with the winner being selected during a day out with the Ledbury.

While last year’s Ri-Dry Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) Racing to Hunting Challenge final took place at Aintree racecourse, this year judging of the top six candidates will take place in the hunting field.

The winner will receive a cash prize, Ri-Dry jacket and the Meriel Tufnell Trophy, which will be presented at the RoR Awards ceremony.

The second- and third-placed combinations will also receive a Ri-Dry jacket from the event sponsor, while all of the six finalists will get a free cap as well as their free day’s hunting.

To enter, riders are invited to nominate their former racehorse by sending in a brief biography of its career, both on the track and in the hunting field, including pictures or videos of them out hunting.

The judging panel, which includes Sir Jonathan Clark, The Hon Lucinda Cavendish, Louise Daly and Joey Newton, will determine a shortlist of six from the entries, as well as four reserves.

The top six horses will then receive their invitation for a day’s hunting with the Ledbury during December, where they will be assessed for all-round behaviour and manners.

Last year the contest was won by Amy Morgan and 17-year-old Kikos from the Heythrop Hunt. The gelding had a racing career spanning six years before switching to the hunting field in 2013, where he acquired a solid reputation through his good manners and versatility.

Di Arbuthnot, chief executive of RoR, said: “We are genuinely excited to see how this new format works. Judging the finalists in their natural habitat of the hunting field will, we hope, widen the appeal of the challenge. We are indebted to the Ledbury Hunt for providing the opportunity for the finalists to enjoy a fun day out.”

The closing date for entries, which can be made here, is 1 Oct.

