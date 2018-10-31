Veteran ex-racehorse claims RoR racing to hunting crown

A 20-year-old ex-racehorse proved age is just a number by taking victory in the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) racing to hunting challenge.

Kasilia was the eldest of the six horses in the final at Aintree on Sunday (28 October).

The finalists took part in a series of challenges in front of the racing crowd at Aintree’s Countryside Day.

They faced jumps and obstacles that they would come across on a day’s hunting and paraded with the Holcombe Harriers.

First place went to Kasilia, ridden by Amy Brown, who ran more than 30 times under Rules and in point-to-points winning once. He started hunting 10 years ago and still enjoys following hounds at least once a week.

Amy, who whips-in for the Berwickshire, described the gelding as “absolutely the perfect hunter”.

The combination were awarded the Meriel Tufnell Trophy, a Ri-Dry waterproof jacket and a cash prize of £3,500, which is split between Amy and the hunt.

The runner-up spot went to The Friary, ridden by Struan Wilson from the Tynedale, with Wee Bertie and Chris Thomson from the Ashford Valley Tickham in third.

The judging panel consisted of Hopper Cavendish, Tockie McKie and was chaired by Jonathan Clark.

“Congratulations are in order to all six finalists and in particular Amy and Kasilia,” said RoR chief executive Di Arbuthnot.

“Theirs is a lovely story and one of a racehorse going on to enjoy a lengthy, active and very fulfilling second career.

“All the horses were a credit to their connections and a big thank you to all involved, especially Aintree racecourse and our fantastic team of judges.”

Johnny Mullen (Becky Morby, Wilton), Kikos (Amy Morgan, Heythrop) and Nikola (Margaret Morris, South Notts) were the other three combinations to make the final.

