‘He’s such a joy’: meet Porridge the rescued cob who’s aiming for grand prix





Meet Porridge – the 14.1hh traditional cob who was rescued as a yearling and is competing at prix st georges (PSG) dressage – with dreams of grand prix.

Sam Gorman and the 10-year-old gelding scored over 60% in their PSG debut at Sheepgate on 28 April. Sam told H&H she likes to share Porridge’s achievements to “inspire people to make the most of what they have, despite the breed or type of horse”.

Sam said she was looking for a warmblood seven years ago when she bought Porridge, who had been rescued in “a bad condition” as a yearling.

“But there was this lovely little cob and I thought I could train him up,” she said. “He’s not flash, a leg in each corner, but he always does his best and I enjoy his company.”

Porridge and Sam started competing at prelim level five years ago and have since worked their way up, winning at advanced medium en route to their PSG debut.

“I’m a bit delusional and stubborn, and if someone says I can’t do something, I’ll do it!” she said.

“I don’t tend to do well on him at Area Festivals when we’re up against the big, expressive horses but he’s always such a joy, and if I get a comment saying ‘What a lovely partnership’ or something, I’m happy.”

Sam and Porridge took part in a demo with international judge Stephen Clarke a year ago and have been training with him since, which Sam said has been hugely beneficial.

“His canter pirouettes aren’t there yet but they’ll come and if not, we’ll do little circles,” Sam said. “Life is too short to wait and as long as we enjoy it and aren’t terrible, we’ll have a go, as it’s so easy to miss the boat. I spread it around so people can believe in themselves.”

Sam said she will keep working up the levels – and that both she and Stephen think Porridge will go to grand prix.

“He’s only 10, and he’s started piaffe-passage and shows talent for it,” she said. “I’ve got to work on strengthening the tempis, as we can get them on a good day, and I’m confident we’ll get there in two to three years. Why not?”

