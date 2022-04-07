Red Rum, Badminton and rider safety – what the horse world is talking about today





1. Red Rum

It’s 45 years since Red Rum scored his third Grand National win. With the Randox Grand National Festival starting today (7 April), it’s a fitting time to be thinking of the Aintree hero. Sand artist Sean Corcoran has created a 50mx50m portrait in the sand on Ainsdale Beach, where Rummy trained. The portrait was commissioned by bookmaker Coral as both a tribute to the legend and to celebrate Red Rum topping a public poll to find the most popular Grand National winner of all time.

2. Road to Badminton

Badminton-bound combinations were out in force at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park (31 March to 3 April). The new fixture replaces Belton in the calendar, serving as both a major short-format event in its own right, plus a key preparation run for combinations eyeing the spring five-stars.

3. Safety, risks and ego

Bolesworth and Liverpool show president Nina Barbour reflects on safety over ego after investing in an air jacket – and what more can be done to help protect others involved in horse sport. “Grooms are often at most risk, so it is equally our duty as employers to make sure they’re provided with safety gear and we listen to their concerns. I feel strongly that there’s more to do as show organisers, employers and federations to limit risk and increase awareness,” she says.

