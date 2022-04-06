Joe Stockdale’s new ride owned by One Direction star – with more horses to come





Showjumper Joe Stockdale has teamed up with former One Direction singer Liam Payne as he takes on the ride of the pop star’s Titanium Z — with the prospect of more horses to come.

The eight-year-old Zangersheide stallion, known as “Tommy”, joined Joe’s string a few weeks ago. Prior to joining Joe, Tommy was competed by Ireland’s Denis Lynch, and was also formerly jumped by Yazmin Pinchen.

Joe and Tommy have been getting to know each other in Italy, where Joe is currently competing. To date they have had a number of top-10 placings at the Gorla Minore CSI2* and the Arezzo CSI3*.

Joe told H&H he was “grateful” to have the opportunity to ride Tommy.

“Tommy is a very talented horse and I’m looking forward to jumping him in some bigger classes,” he said. “I’ve only had him a few weeks but he is a fast learner and has already stepped up so it’s going to be an exciting journey.”

Liam has owned Tommy since 2019, when he was sourced by Yazmin as a five-year-old. Yazmin competed him to 1.35m, including in the seven-year-old championship at the Royal International Horse Show last year.

Yazmin announced in February she would be stepping back from riding to focus on her family and her equine breeding programme, with her stallion Van De Vivaldi – and on 1 April she gave birth to her second child.

“Tommy moved to me with a program to build him up for the future,” said Joe.

“Liam has a long passion for developing jumpers and it will continue past Tommy. We are looking to extend the program with two new horses in the next year.”

Joe and Tommy can be seen in action together in the under-25 class at Royal Windsor Horse Show (12-15 May), which Joe said will be a “great experience” for Tommy. The pair will take on the likes of Lily Freeman-Attwood and her new ride Calvaro’s Up To Date, Maisy Williams and her father Guy’s Mr Blue Sky UK, and Claudia Moore and her junior European Championships team bronze medal-winning ride Hadresther.

