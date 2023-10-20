£100,000 up for grabs with new bonus aimed to improve quality of horses in Britain





A new initiative in British point-to-pointing has been revealed, offering a bonus of £100,000 for eligible horses.

The idea behind the scheme, which was instigated by racing stalwarts Peter Forster and Peter Brookshaw, is to “improve the horses running in England, Scotland and Wales” and to “encourage the young and up-and-coming horses that will go onto better things”.

The initiative is supported by the Point-to-Point Secretaries Association (PPSA) Board and the Point-to-Point Authority Board, confirmed by the chairman of the PPSA, Mark Buchan.

To be eligible for the point-to-point bonus, horses must be bought at a sale organised by Goffs UK or Tattersalls between 1 March 2024 and 28 February 2025, then trained by a point-to-point yard in England, Scotland or Wales and run in point-to-points during the 2024/25 season. They must qualify for and then win one of four races at the Cheltenham Festival in 2026 – the Festival Hunter Chase, Novices’ Chase, Supreme Novice’ Hurdle or Champion Bumper.

“We hope this initiative is going to help thousands of people in point-to-pointing in England, Wales and Scotland,” said Peter Brookshaw. “We’re trying desperately to improve point-to-pointing in Britain and bring young horses through the sale ring, then to run in a point-to-point and then go on to have a successful career with a British trainer – so many British owners send their horses into training in Ireland now, and we hope that this initiative will keep good young horses in this country.”

In the event of more than one horse meeting all the requirements to win the point-to-point bonus, the £100,000 will be split evenly.

