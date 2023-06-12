Pippa Funnell’s big win, super cobs and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Pippa Funnell’s popular Bramham win

Pippa Funnell won Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-L with a clear showjumping round on MCS Maverick. Pippa did not have even a second over the time in hand, let alone a rail. “I can’t tell you how special winning a big one is when you get to my stage – you think you’re past all that,” she said.

Sarah Ross’s 10-year-old MCS Maverick touched the front pole of the oxer at fence 10 but it stayed put and the pair finished on their overnight score of 30.5. This was Pippa’s fourth Bramham victory.

2. Less happy fortunes for others at Bramham

One horse was eliminated, from three who were sent to the holding box, at the Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up (11 June). Max Warburton’s ride in the under-25 CCI4*-L section, Rosemary Butler’s Monbeg Exclusive, was sent to the holding box and eliminated when he was re-presented. The pair were fifth after cross-country.

3. Super cob’s extraordinary turnaround

A cob who arrived at his owners’ overweight and having not been ridden for years has shed 150kg and gone on to win an affiliated event and qualify for the regional championships. Scooby Doo, owned by mother and daughter Mandy and Emma Morris, finished on his dressage score of 25.8 to win the BE80(T) at Cooke Coachbuilders Stafford Horse Trials on 3 June. This was his and Emma’s sixth top-10 placing from their seven British Eventing starts, which also include three second-place finishes.

