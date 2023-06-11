One horse eliminated and three held at Bramham final trot-up, plus one withdrawn





One horse was eliminated, from three who were sent to the holding box, at the Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up this morning (11 June).

Max Warburton’s ride in the under-25 CCI4*-L section, Rosemary Butler’s Monbeg Exclusive, was sent to the holding box and eliminated when he was re-presented. The pair were fifth after cross-country.

The ground jury – president Sue Baxter (Great Britain) and members Christina Klingspor (Sweden) and Bobby Stevenson (USA) – also sent two horses in the senior CCI4*-L section to the holding box at this Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up.

They were Alexandra Robinson and Nigella Hall’s Red Kite (ridden by Harry Meade, fourth overnight) and Alex Colquhoun, Caroline Wilson and Lavinia Taylor’s Happy Days (ridden by Izzy Taylor, 28th overnight). They both passed on re-inspection.

Andrew Ayres’ Balham Mist, ridden by Abi Boulton, was withdrawn before the inspection. This pair were in 16th after the cross-country phase.

The ground jury asked Jesse Campbell to trot his own and Sarah Moffat’s Gambesie – third overnight – again on a looser rein and he was then passed. Jack Pinkney’s ride Rehy Revelation, owned by Margaret and Simon Hope, slipped on his return down the runway and also had to trot again before he was allowed to continue in the competition.

The six remaining competitors in the under-25 section will showjump at 11am. The final phase for the senior CCI4*-L section, in which 32 will jump, starts at 12.15pm.

