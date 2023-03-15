‘Act now, before it’s too late’: Piggy March backs call to horse owners on deadly resistance





Top eventer Piggy March is among those backing a campaign that urges owners to act on wormer resistance – before it is too late.

The Badminton and Burghley winner has given her support to CANTER – Controlling Antiparasitic resistance in Equines Responsibly – which is named to “communicate the urgency of its crusade”.

H&H reported on the group, the first of its kind, which aims to tackle the increasing threat that wormer resistance poses, to equine health and the equestrian industry. Piggy, with coach Miri Hackett and international endurance rider Anna Bridges, joined CANTER representatives for the launch, at the National Equine Show on 4 March.

“CANTER brings together voluntary representation from the widest reaches of the sector,” a spokesman for the group said. “These include leading experts in the field across prescribers, diagnostic providers, pharmaceutical companies, trade organisations, technical experts, horse owners, charities, and policymakers. All recognise the critical consequences of antiparasitic resistance and the need for coordinated action to slow the development of resistance and maintain efficacy of our limited treatments.”

Claire Stratford of the Government’s Veterinary Medicines Directorate, spearheaded the formation of the group.

“We’ve come so far in a short time and that’s down to the passion that so many people have brought to this project,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be working with experts and key opinion leaders to make progress on this serious issue. I hope that CANTER will raise awareness and stimulate action across the equine community towards sustainable parasite control.”

Dr Stratford added that the group’s aim is to become the trusted source of information for prescribers and horse owners, and to “facilitate informed discussion about this important aspect of horse health”.

At the start, the group is prioritising four main issues. It will publish best practice guidelines this year, to inform guidance on “sustainable, responsible, and practical strategies for parasite control in equines”.

It will produce faecal egg count guidance, which it is hoped will promote effective use of diagnostic and monitoring tools. A research arm has been formed and a communication strategy is being developed.

“The aim is to support a consistent approach to parasite control across the equine community and to become a ‘single source of truth’ on issues related to antiparasitic resistance in equines, in an area that has traditionally seen some mixed messaging,” the spokesman said.

Dr Stratford, Claire Shand of Westgate Labs and Claire Williams of the British Equestrian Trade Association launched the group with a presentation. They urged owners to assess parasite risks with prescribers, test to target treatment appropriately and poo-pick fields, all of which will reduce exposure to wormers and the development of resistance.

British Equine Veterinary Association president David Rendle, a strong voice in the campaign to reduce resistance, said: “Anthelmintic resistance represents a huge threat to equine health and welfare. Universal adoption of a diagnostic-led approach to parasite control and a dramatic reduction in the use of anthelmintics is what’s needed to address this, and I hope, what CANTER will provide the impetus for. If horse owners don’t make these changes now, it will be too late.

“Risk factors for parasite associated disease should always be considered when developing a plan for diagnostic-led parasite control, and diagnostics and treatments should be considered within that framework having already considered the risks. We have to get away from ad hoc use of egg counts and treatments.”

CANTER has developed a free resource for owners to assess their horses’ risk of parasite infection, which can be used to help inform the right action to take.

Piggy said: “I am supporting the CANTER initiative, which aims to reduce the threat worms pose to our horses. It is more important now than ever to ensure we are future-proofing our equine population in the UK. Go online and complete the risk checker to find out how at risk your horse is of getting parasites and to ensure we can all do our bit to keep our horses healthy.”

