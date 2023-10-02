Goodbye, my friend: Pyecombe farewell does much-loved reporter proud





Pyecombe came to a halt on Saturday (30 September) as showjumpers said a final goodbye to reporter and former H&H showjumping editor Penny Richardson, who died on 9 November 2020, aged 68.

Penny’s ashes have been laid to rest overlooking the Paris Arena at the Light family’s beautiful West Sussex showground, where Penny spent so much time reporting, covering success from grass roots to top level. A plaque in her memory now sits under the rail that was her favourite place to watch the action.

“We have Penny’s family here today to finally lay her to rest in one of her favourite places, where she asked to be so she would always be around the horses she so loved to watch,” Jacqui Light said. “Penny was our beloved, well known and hugely respected Horse & Hound reporter, covering all aspects of the equestrian shows. Penny was also known for her wit and her funny, charming ways. Her love of horses was outstanding and she always went the extra mile to write those fantastic show reports.”

Jacqui covered Penny’s career; she was show secretary at Towerlands equestrian centre in Essex, then worked for H&H as chief sub-editor and showjumping editor. After she left in 2007, she carried on reporting from shows across the country.

At Pyecombe, the memorial followed the newcomers class; horses and riders came into the arena to the Horse of the Year Show music. After Jacqui had read the tribute, and Shirley Light her poem An Ode to Penny, Neil Staines blew Gone Away. The Ashford Valley Tickham huntsman is brother-in-law to Leesa Long, who headed the procession into the arena wearing the sash she won in a class Pyecombe runs in Penny’s memory, and on whose many successes Penny had reported.

After a final lap of honour from riders and horses, Penny’s brother Steve raised a toast.

“Penny’s family was much bigger than us,” he said. “This is the place for her final resting place; it couldn’t be more appropriate. She would have loved it.

“She’d think it was fantastic and I’m really pleased we were able to come here today and see it happen. Thank you to everyone involved. She loved her life: your life, your way.”

There were tributes to Penny in the food served, including the “Wendy cake” served at Pyecombe, which she loved, her favourite Penguin biscuits, and cocktail sticks with her picture on them in the food, which she would have found funny, her family said.

To conclude the service, Jacqui read William Henry Ogilvie’s poem The Hoofs of the Horses.

When you lay me to slumber no spot you can choose

But will ring to the rhythm of galloping shoes,

And under the daisies no grave be so deep

But the hoofs of the horses shall sound in my sleep.

