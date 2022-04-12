Paying tribute to a top eventer and other things the horse world is talking about





1. World team gold medallist dies aged 19

The equestrian world is mourning the loss of Gemma Tattersall’s long-term partner Arctic Soul. The former racehorse, owned by the Soul Syndicate, won the advanced section at Weston Park with Gemma on Saturday (9 April) but died of a suspected attack after the cross-country. The pair’s best results include five top-20 completions of Badminton Horse Trials and world team gold in 2018. Tributes have poured out across the industry, and Gemma described “Spike” as her “absolute hero” who she will “miss terribly every day”.

2. Top show horses change hands

A number of show horses have moved homes and have new riders for the 2022 season. Among these are last year’s British Show Horse Association hunter show supreme, Temple Ogue, who will join the Leeman family’s Kellythorpe Stud in Essex. The stud also welcomes prolific ridden coloured and lightweight cob Red Rock III who joins the family from his owner Tracey Veale. Red finished his 2021 season standing reserve cob and ridden colours of the year at the Horse of the Year Show with Victoria Hesford. Lisha Leeman said they are “really looking forward to the season ahead”

3. How to save money on your competition membership

As the rise in the cost of living continues to be a major talking point, we’ve looked at how you can bring down your overall competition budget – or at least not overspend unnecessarily. From British Dressage club membership, a six-month British Showjumping membership, or or pay-as-you-go British Eventing, there are a number of options which could work out cheaper, while still allowing you to enjoy the season.

