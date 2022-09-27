Want to go to the Paris 2024 Olympics? Here’s how to be in the draw for tickets





Fans hoping to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (26 to 11 August) to watch the equestrian action in person will soon be able to get their hands on tickets as the registration dates are unveiled.

The equestrian events will be hosted at the Palace of Versailles and there will be provision for around 20,000 spectators for the Olympic dressage and showjumping, and up to 60,000 for the eventing. The eventing competition is scheduled for 27-29 July, dressage on 30 July to 5 August, and showjumping 2-6 August.

Fans hoping to snap up Paris 2024 equestrian tickets can register from 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023 for the random draw to buy ticket packs. A pack consists of three competition sessions, which can be customised so ticket holders can choose which events they wish to attend – subject to available seats.

Those selected in the draw will receive an email with a purchase slot that will give them access to the sale of multi-ticket packs for 48 hours, starting from 15 February 2023.

The organising committee has announced individuals who are also members of the “Paris 2024 Club” – which is free to join and offers exclusive Olympic news – will increase their chances of accessing tickets, with the first three days of ticket sales (15-18 February) being exclusively open to the club members randomly selected in the draw.

The committee added more detailed information on the sales phase will be released later, but those who only wish to buy single tickets for the Games instead of packs, will be able to do so from May 2023. Tickets for the Paralympic Games, including the para dressage competitions, will be released in autumn 2023.

