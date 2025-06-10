



One of Britain’s best heads to Australia

Espe, one of Britain’s most successful youth team horses under Annabella Pidgley, has been sold to Australia. She will now be ridden by 14-year-old Abby Weel.

The 11-year-old Escolar mare and Annabella made history as the first British combination to win an individual medal at the young rider European Championships, claiming double gold in 2023. Having won six medals across two seasons, Espe leaves as British Dressage’s second most successful youth horse, behind only St Lucci.

“Espe was a once-in-a-lifetime horse for me, and to be able to share this with another young rider makes my heart happy,” Annabella said. “I will, of course, miss her and her cute, happy face in the stable every day. This was a very sad goodbye, but knowing she will continue to do what she loves, competing in the junior and young rider classes, is more than I could ever ask for.”

Carl Hester on top form

Carl Hester and Fame improved on their Addington CDI3* scores with a commanding double win at Wellington CDI3*. Although they had a packed crowd to cope with on Friday (6 June) and torrential rain on Saturday, the pair scored 77.04% in the grand prix and 77.64% in the special.

Carl said he is feeling confident ahead of what could be his 24th championship appearance at the European Dressage Championships.

“He’s done four tests this year, all around 77%,” Carl said. “I know he’s had these scores before, but for me, the difference is the way he’s using his body now – he’s still powerful and expressive, but he’s much more relaxed.”

A new life for a dumped pony

An obese pony found abandoned on a roadside with a headcollar deeply embedded in his face is now happy in his new home – where staff say there is “something special about him”.

Piebald cob Arty was found by police in Somerset and rescued by the RSPCA. After veterinary treatment, he needed a new home, which he found thanks to the Mare and Foal Sanctuary in Devon.

The sanctuary’s director of fundraising and communications Dawn Vincent said: “He’s a very sweet and gentle pony, despite his traumatic past, and he seems to be a real character. He’s already won our hearts very quickly and we can’t wait to see what happens next when he moves out of quarantine.”

