‘The best day ever’: bridal party arrives in horsebox for the perfect Brightling wedding





What do you do when you’ve got a bride and six bridesmaids to get to the wedding venue together? You use the horsebox, of course!

Four-star event rider Alycia Port came up with the idea, for her wedding to Hugh Brown at former international venue Brightling Park on 24 May.

“I just thought it was a good idea as it was really hard to get everyone there,” Alycia told H&H. “We had sofas and everything in there too, and the photographer came with us. And luckily one of my bridesmaids’ partners has a valeting business so it went there first. It was a bit of a shame to put a horse back in it afterward as it was so beautifully clean!”

Alycia said Hugo is completely non-horsey but easily persuaded to marry at the stunning East Sussex venue, the scene of Alycia’s best international result, fourth with Klotilde in the three-star just before Covid.

And although the weather was blustery, the rain held off all day, for the happy couple and guests including a host of other event riders – and Heidi the Browns’ dachshund.

“She came down the aisle with a bridesmaid, and sat on a throne behind us while we ate lunch, Alycia said. “And she definitely got a few mentions in the speeches! It was perfect. The best day ever.”

The Browns enjoyed a three-night honeymoon in the Cotswolds, after which Alycia got back in time to to compete at Little Downham on 31 May, where she and Eaudevi finished on their dressage score.

