



It’s been a busy week of news in the world of international showjumping, not least for the Irish who have been celebrating victories in nearly every corner of the globe.

We also pay tribute to a remarkable horse who, after years of second-itits has finally found the key to success and, it appears, there’s no stopping him now.

Read on for this week’s round-up of international showjumping news and results

Showjumping news: a remarkable transatlantic team winning double

Fresh from celebrating Ireland’s four-star team success at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, Canada, last week, showjumping chef d’equipe Michael Blake swooped into La Baule, France to lead another quartet of Irish riders to victory five days later in the five-star Barriere Nations Cup.

Cian O’Connor riding Bentley De Sury, Bertram Allen (Qonquest De Rigo), 23-year-old Seamus Hughes Kennedy on ESI Rocky and Tom Wachman (Tabasco De Toxandria Z) finished on a perfect zero score, all four contributing clear rounds to keep Belgium and Brazil at bay.

“That was phenomenal. We came here with really high expectations but when we saw the start list, with some of the world’s biggest names in opposition, it put us back in our box a bit,” said Michael. “We knew how good we were, though, and we knew that if we kept jumping clear Belgium would have to match us and so would everybody else. The lads were magnificent and kept on ramping up the pressure on the rest, and eventually they couldn’t live with us.

“This competition is one that’s escaped us for a few years and I had it on my bucket list so I’m thrilled,” he added. “Obviously, it’s been a great week, having won last Sunday in Canada, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Michael paid tribute to “incredible riders” Cian and Bertram, and was “especially” proud of young guns Tom and Seamus.

“They have come through our youth programme and have gained valuable experience through the EEF series, and that showed today as they delivered at the highest level,” he said. “The last time we won here Seamus was eight years old and Tom was six! It shows how strong this programme is, that these two lads performed so well and we could have Shane Sweetnam here as our fifth rider.”

Great Britain finished fifth on a team score of 16 penalties, represented by Donald Whitaker on Millfield Colette, Jessica Mendoza with In The Air, Robert Whitaker (Vermento) and anchorman Scott Brash with Hello Folie.

“There were some very good performances, it was a good result in a strong field and some partnerships are definitely coming forward for the European Championship selections,” said Great Britain’s chef d’equipe Di Lampard.

“After competing in America, Jess’s horse is getting more into a rhythm in Europe now. Donald was unfortunate, his mare jumped a Nations Cup double clear in Abu Dhabi and they did well going out first to open with a clear; this partnership is getting stronger and better. Robert’s Vermento will only get better on grass. He’s proved himself in the World Cup Final but was a bit strong in the first round.

“Scott’s mare Hello Folie learned a lot in her first Nations Cup and I was delighted the way she improved over the two rounds,” added Di. “ She has been produced superbly and coped very well.”

Scott and Hello Folie went on to finish fifth to victor Daniel Deusser (Otello De Guldenboom) in Sunday’s Rolex grand prix, and Great Britain’s Millie Allen and Quick Diamant HR triumphed in Saturday’s CSI5* accumulator.

Derby victory is written in the stars

Swiss showjumper Steve Guerdat exclaimed “At last!” after winning the La Baule Derby with Easy Star De Talma. Jessica Mendoza was best of the Brits in third on Disa DM 42.

“I had the feeling that everything was lining up and that this was going to be my year,” said Steve, who finished runner-up in this class last year and, drawn last this year, knew that a clear round would clinch victory. “I decided to keep in a good rhythm through the first two-thirds of the course and, if I was still clear, to play it a bit safer towards the end.

“My horse loves this competition and so do I.”

Showjumping news: Coyle doubles up for a third week

The green jackets of Ireland were back in the winner’s enclosure at Spruce Meadows, Canada, where Daniel Coyle bagged his third double in as many weeks, this time riding Incredible, while his team-mates Conor Swail and Darragh Kenny were also successful.

Darragh’s victory came with the appropriately named mare Lightning in a speed competition, and Conor completed his first five-star victory lap of the season with One Edition. Matt Sampson flew the British flag with success in a 1.30m riding Don Quentin.

“I can’t say enough good things about Spruce Meadows,” said Daniel.

The grand prix went to Canadian veteran, 60-year-old Mario Deslauriers with S&L Quartro Van De Meerputhoeve.

If at first you don’t succeed…

For years, Harrie Smolders’ mighty partner Monaco looked set to be remembered as the horse who showed remarkable consistency but always finished second, notching up so many incredible five-star results, without quite winning the big one.

But all that has now changed and the Dutch rider’s latest triumph with the 16-year-old son of Cassini II came in the €500,000 Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of Cannes. Simon Delestre of France finished runner-up with Cayman Jolly Jumper and Maikel van der Vleuten completed the podium riding O’Bailey VH Brouwershof NOP.

“Incredible Monaco, once again so consistent – he’s one of a kind,” said Harrie, who collected a golden ticket to the LGCT Super Grand Prix in Prague at the end of the season.

“The atmosphere is unbelievable here in the evening with the crowd, the horses also feel this atmosphere and they give everything they have. We saw a very big track today and it was exciting right until the last rider and the last jump.”

British grand prix success

And finally in this week’s international showjumping news round-up, hats off to Great Britain’s Graham Gillespie, who landed the CSI3* 1.55m grand prix at Sentower Park, Belgium, with his great partner Veneno.

