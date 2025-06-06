



Graham Fletcher has busy been watching Nations Cup action and shares a favourite story involving a canny Irishman...

My son Olli was back in British team action last weekend after a nasty injury had sidelined him for three months. We finished third out of 12 teams at Peelbergen in the Netherlands to qualify for the Nations Cup semi-final at Deauville.

It really was a game of two halves; at the end of the first half, we looked well and truly out of it. Taisie de Gruchy’s recent good form had got her into the team, but when La Presley CJS took an unusual exception to the water at fence four, it was game over for her as she became the drop score.

It’s always much harder when you’re playing with a team of three, but the Brits made a real fight back in the second round. Harry Charles was very unlucky to have the last fence down on Kannandillo, a relatively new ride for him.

Millie Allen produced a second wonderful clear on Clearround Il Mondo Z, while Olli and Hello William also jumped clear to secure third place for the team.

But the plaudits go to Millie. Although she won many medals at youth level, she was riding on her first senior Nations Cup team at 27 years old. And what a great job she did riding Karel Cox’s good horse, which she has brought on through the ranks. This looks like a top-class partnership.

Millie’s amazing week continued with second in the grand prix and winning the leading rider of the show award. I knew her grandfather, the late Dick Thorpe, very well and to say he would have been a very proud man would be an understatement.

Going full circle

There’s a saying that history keeps repeating itself. Even in my lifetime, I’ve seen it happen. When I first started travelling to continental shows, I found it fascinating that every country had its own character.

Although when competing at internationals you absolutely must focus on the job in hand, in my formative years overseas, shows were much longer than they are now. Most ran for a week and Aachen and Toronto went on for 10 days, so I usually found a bit of time to explore the surroundings.

In those days, it was striking how our European neighbours were much less prudish than us. I remember going for a sauna in Germany – to find it was mixed. As they all sat there in their birthday suits, I thought to myself how I’d never seen one of these in North Yorkshire!

At most of the shows back then, the loos were used by everyone – or gender neutral as they would be called now. So I suppose things have gone full circle.

But to switch on the news now and see the daily horrors of death and awful injuries in wars that shouldn’t be happening, then to hear people pontificating about who should use which loo – it’s just shameful.

Wit of the Irish

One of my favourite stories of the year so far concerns international Irish rider Sean Monaghan, who was catching a flight to Dublin with Ryanair.

As he went through the final boarding gate, a thrifty stewardess noticed Sean was carrying his rucksack plus a separate bag containing his riding hat.

“You’ll have to pay for the extra bag,” the firm-looking crew member called out.

As we all know, Ryanair might be a low-cost airline but extra add-ons are very expensive. So just as the stewardess was demanding the extra money, Sean took his riding hat out of the bag and put it on his head.

“You can’t do that, you know,” was the reprimand.

“But I have to,” said Sean, “I’m a very nervous flyer…”

Quite what the Irish owner of Ryanair and successful racehorse owner Mr Michael O’Leary would think of that, I don’t know. But I do know that the only person who can outwit a canny Irishman is another Irishman!

● Have you had any funny experiences flying with equestrian kit? Let us know by writing to us at hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, nearest town and country, for the chance for your letter to appear in a forthcoming issue of the magazine

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major events throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in: