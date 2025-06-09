



Espe, the record-breaking six-time championship medallist ridden by Annabella Pidgley, has been sold to Australia as a new partner for 14-year-old Abby Weel.

The 11-year-old Escolar mare made history with Annabella as the first British combination to win an individual medal at the young rider European Championships, where they claimed double gold in 2023. Their performance also marked Britain’s first youth gold since Phoebe Peters’ double pony title in 2015.

Annabella’s double gold followed team bronze at the same championships, and built on their strong record at the 2022 junior Europeans, where they secured team bronze, individual bronze and freestyle silver.

Having won six medals across two seasons, Espe leaves as British Dressage’s second-most successful youth horse, behind only St Lucci.

“The time has come for Espe to find a new home and to teach another young girl with big dreams just how she did with me,” Annabella said. “I couldn’t be happier to know she has gone to the best home with Abby in Australia.

“I can’t wait to follow their journey together and to see all the amazing things they will achieve.”

Espe was bred by Hedda Droege, who produced her lightly as a young horse in Germany. In 2019, she was sold to Andreas Helgstrand and Stutteri EVO and partnered with Eva Möller.

That year, she reached the final at the World Young Horse Championships in Ermelo, placing 11th, and was seventh in the Bundeschampionate final.

Later in 2019, she moved to Helgstrand Dressage in Denmark and was sold to Tony and Sarah Pidgley.

Espe was initially trained by Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, who competed her nationally in 2020 and 2021, before she handed over the reins to Annabella.

Alongside their medal success, Annabella and Espe notched up 23 international victories, two national titles, and held the world number one ranking in the young rider division for several months.

Espe’s final outing was at Wellington Premier League in June 2024, as Annabella stepped up to under-25 grand prix level at the European Championships – winning individual silver and freestyle gold on Charlotte Dujardin’s double Olympic bronze medal-winning ride, Gio.

“Espe was a once-in-a-lifetime horse for me, and to be able to share this with another young rider makes my heart happy,” Annabella said.

“I will, of course, miss her and her cute, happy face in the stable every day. This was a very sad goodbye, but knowing she will continue to do what she loves, competing in the junior and young rider classes, is more than I could ever ask for.”

