‘One of the very best horses in the world’ and other things equestrians are talking about





Britain on form

The World Eventing Championships are under way in Pratoni del Vivaro, and Britain got off to a super start. Badminton winners Laura Collett and London 52 stormed into the lead scoring 19.3, with Yazmin Ingham on Banzai Du Loir, competing as individuals, in second on 22. Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, the only other British combination to have competed on day one, are in fourth place on 26.2. “I’m well aware that I’m sat on one of the very best horses in the world and people expect you to deliver – luckily he delivered,” Laura said. “I’m the luckiest person to be sat on him and he really does just keep getting better and better.”

Keep up with all the action from Pratoni

Listening to our horses

The creators of a new documentary on the ridden horse pain ethogram hope it will improve horse welfare and performance, as well as horse sport’s future. The 35-minute film follows the story of showjumper Galina, owned by Lauren McMahon, who had started refusing jumps and becoming less willing to work on the flat, but was not overtly lame. Sue Dyson, who created the ethogram, said the aim is to “raise more awareness that so many of these behaviours that people accept as normal for horses are not normal”. “Pain-free horses don’t react like that,” she said.

Listening to what horses are trying to tell us

Less than a week left!

There are only six more days to nominate in the 2022 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF. Once again, the award-winners will be those people and horses nominated and voted for by H&H readers. You have until 5pm on 22 September to let us know who should be considered, after which a shortlist will be drawn up, and public voting will open.

Find out how you can have your say

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.