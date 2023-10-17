The wisdom or otherwise of ‘one last summer’, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Is “one last summer” always the right step?

Among the topics discussed at the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) Congress (13–16 September) was a panel discussion on “Good health or good welfare? Why can’t we agree what good welfare means?”. The panellists presented case studies during which they considered the difference between health and welfare, and the moral decisions involved in each. The topic of giving horses who need to have palliative care “one last summer” and the ethics surrounding this was raised. “Why do we have this thing of one last summer? If an issue happened in October, would we wait until the following September [to euthanise the horse]?” asked Imogen Burrows, who chairs the BEVA ethics and welfare committee. “We have a job to go in and assess that horse, and we have to remember we are assessing the welfare of that horse as to whether that summer is worth it.”

2. “I was told I was too fat, not good enough”

A rider who tried to take her own life a year ago as she felt she had no way out has since jumped on the Global Champions Tour (GCT), and been shortlisted for the inspiration category at the 2023 FEI Awards. Jennie Sharpe, whose life was changed in an instant when she suffered a spinal injury in 2018, “made a triumphant return to the saddle despite physical challenges”, her FEI citation reads. Jennie said: “There had been a few comments, about how I was too fat to ride, and wasn’t good enough. Everything got on top of me, and I thought ‘I don’t want to do this any more’. People need to know that their actions and words can hurt people.”

3. Carl Hester: “I’m dreaming big at the moment”

As eyes start to turn towards Paris 2024, Carl Hester has shared with us what keeps him motivated to get up every morning and his hopes for next season. “Competitions don’t drive me – they are not my reason for getting up,” said Carl. “I just really like training the horses. I don’t feel I have unfulfilled ambitions; I am just happy to ride. If I have a horse next year, and it’s all working out I would love to [ride at the Paris Olympics]. But anything can change at any time and if it did, I would not feel unfulfilled.”

