A magical win, a missed flight and an Irish pub – this week’s showjumping action





All showjumping eyes turned to the Agria Oslo Horse Show this weekend, as Norway hosted the first western European World Cup leg of the season, and there was plenty of British and Irish success – and celebration

Irish showjumper Richard Howley and Consulent de Prelet Z said it was “what dreams are made of” to take the World Cup leg in Oslo, on Consulent de Prelet Z.

The Irish rider and the 12-year-old gelding, owned by the Howleys and Sarah Borthwick, triumphed in a 17-way jump-off, 0.3sec ahead of Simon Delestre and Dexter Fontenis Z.

“It was fantastic to be able to compete in the qualifier,” Richard told H&H. “I was over the moon with the result. It was a tough course and there were seven of the top 10 riders on the FEI ranking list so the standard was very high and it was fantastic to be able to jump clear.

“It was a very competitive class, obviously, with a lot of good riders and fast riders. Luckily, I got to watch Simon and he had a fantastic round. My plan was to try to execute the same and just stay a bit wider on the second-last oxer so I got one stride less to the last fence and I think that’s where I saved a bit of time that helped us win.

“It’s an amazing achievement for me and a huge result. My family were there too and it was a magical moment for HK Horses.”

Richard said Consulent is very clever and careful, with a fast turn of foot, which helps his speed.

“He’s really quick away from the jump and always looking for the next fence. It makes it much easier for me when I want to try to be competitive, when I know he’s going to be in front of me all the time.

“He’s a real five-star grand prix horse, which you want to have in your string.”

Richard previously worked for Michael Whitaker, whose son Jack picked up third place on Equine America Valmy de la Lande.

Richard said: “Growing up watching the indoor World Cup qualifiers on TV, this is what dreams are made of, what you try to achieve in your career, and I’m very, very grateful to be able to do it!

“It looks like I missed my flight, so we will look for an Irish pub with my mum and dad – and Jack has missed his flight too so he can join us!”

Ben Maher and Exit Remo also scored a win for Britain in Oslo, taking Friday’s (13 October) five-star 1.50m class ahead of Alain Jufer and Dante MM.

